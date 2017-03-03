Juan M. Thompson: Jewish Center Bomb Threat Arrestee’s Twitter Cyberstalking

Now that the name Juan Thompson. or “Juan M. Thompson,” has emerged as the man arrested in recent bomb threats against Jewish community centers, folks are searching for photos of Juan. It turns out that Thompson’s photos are easily found because the man who was arrested in connection with bomb threats to allegedly eight Jewish community centers and schools across the U.S. was a former journalist. As reported by the New York Times, Thompson hails from St. Louis, and although throughout photos and writings on Juan’s Twitter page, the 31-year-old Thompson blames a woman for setting him up, the publication claims that Thompson was the one who set up the woman who dumped him. Photos of Juan and his tweets can be seen below.

According to the Daily Mail, it was allegedly Thompson who cyber-stalked a woman who broke up with him and made threats to the Jewish community centers in her name. The woman that Juan named via his Twitter account has deleted her Instagram account. More than 100 JCC centers have been threatened in the recent past.

Meanwhile, many photos of Juan are making their way onto the Twitter photos tab under the name Juan Thompson in the wake of Thompson’s arrest.

According to the Washington Post, Juan was arrested on Friday, and he is believed to have not only made some of the bomb threats in his own name, but he is also thought to have made some of the bomb threats in the name of his ex-girlfriend, a woman that Juan allegedly cyber-stalked and harassed via Thompson’s Twitter account by blaming her for the crime. It is being called Juan’s campaign of online harassment against his former lover. Prosecutors claim that Thompson not only harassed and threatened the centers with bomb threats, but that Juan also engaged in cyberstalking.

Juan could spend up to five years in prison if Thompson is found guilty of his charges. Juan is also being charged with making false reports and with sending faxes and emails to his ex-lover’s employer. Juan even claimed that his ex-girlfriend had child pornography. Thompson later told authorities his Twitter and Internet had been hacked. The threats being attributed to Juan to Jewish centers referenced the Newtown massacre.

“Juan Thompson put two bombs in the office of the Jewish center today. He wants to create Jewish Newtown tomorrow.”

Juan’s Twitter page is still filled with rants — as of this writing — with claims that a woman tried to frame Thompson and even threatened President Donald Trump. According to Heavy, the arrest of Thompson happened after the FBI decided to bring charges against Juan for what the government called a pattern of harassment waged by Thompson. The FBI wrote that Juan was charged with stalking his former romantic interest by making bomb threats in her name to both to Jewish Community Centers and to the Anti-Defamation League. The FBI tracked down Juan’s activities via his IP address.

As of this writing, the Twitter account named Juan M. Thompson is still online @JuanMThompson on Twitter, with the following profile description for Juan.

“You show me a capitalist, and I’ll show you a bloodsucker | Director of Communications–Gateway Housing Foundation | thompsonotherkin@gmail.com.”

Meanwhile, Juan’s former employer wrote the following about why they fired Thompson.

“The Intercept recently discovered a pattern of deception in the actions of a staff member. The employee, Juan Thompson, was a staff reporter from November 2014 until last month. Thompson fabricated several quotes in his stories and created fake email accounts that he used to impersonate people, one of which was a Gmail account in my name.”

