WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns To Be Traded? Experts Believe It’s A Good Idea

With all of the rumors about the WWE draft opening up right after WrestleMania, the latest WWE rumors about what could happen to Roman Reigns are running wild. Roman Reigns is the favorite to be traded from the red brand to the blue brand, and while many fans will be sorely disappointed if this happens, there are many wrestling experts who believe that this Roman Reigns trade is a good idea.

That’s the word according to Forbes, whose latest round of WWE rumors suggest that it’s all but confirmed that Roman Reigns and AJ Styles would be part of the trade. Reigns will be going over to the Tuesday night SmackDown while Styles will be going over to the Monday Night RAW brand.

Forbes, like many outlets, believe that this trade will be a good move.

“If WWE sends Reigns to the blue brand and moves Styles to Monday nights, it stops Reigns from being a square peg that WWE has forced into a round hole, a.k.a. the top babyface spot on its flagship show. Likewise, it could cement Styles as the babyface that he should be while also opening up a wide variety of fresh feuds, matches and storylines for both superstars after most of their options have been exhausted on their current brands.”

Meanwhile, according to the latest WWE rumors from a different Forbes report, even other wrestlers think this move by Reigns is a good one. The outlet spoke to Big Show, the wrestling legend, and he said that he didn’t understand why such a talented guy as Roman Reigns got the hate that he got.

In fact, said Big Show, he thinks the main reason Reigns gets a lot of grief is because he’s on the wrong brand, and a SmackDown move would be a good one.

“People don’t understand how good Roman is. He’s easy to pick on because he’s good looking and he’s athletic in our society especially with social media. Roman is great to work with, especially if you’re a big guy. If you’re a big guy and a bad guy, and you’re working with Roman Reigns, it’s really easy. Our audience has a way of being misinformed from the wrong people.”

Finally, according to the latest WWE rumors from Give Me Sport, there’s no one who’d like to see the trade happen more than Kevin Owens, who is the current Raw Universal Champion. The outlet spoke to Owens, and he mentioned that Reigns has something that he, as a superstar, has always wanted: the undivided attention of the audience.

“I’ve always said this…you know, you gotta get heat, you gotta get, you know…you gotta be a heel, you gotta be this, you gotta be that. But to me, the optimum reaction is when you get a lot of people who like you, a lot of people who hate you, and then they meet in the middle. Like John [Cena] or Roman [Reigns] has these days, that’s the reaction I aspire to get one day because I find that clash is so interesting. They’re competing with each other. They’re engaged. Also, because I feel, like I said, they’re competing with the other people.”

Roman Reigns will be facing off against Braun Strowman this Sunday during Fastlane.

