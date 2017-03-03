SongSong Couple: Song Hye Kyo Reveals Her True Feelings For Song Joong Ki

Song Hye Kyo might have just revealed her true feelings for Song Joong Ki. The popular SongSong couple, also called the KiKyo couple, star together as onscreen lovers on the K-drama series Descendants of the Sun.

Hye Kyo plays the role of Dr. Moyon and Joong Ki portrays the character of Captain Shi Jin in KBS television series Descendants of the Sun. The 35-year-old actress revealed in a recent interview to the Deccan Chronicle that she wished the famous South Korean actor would have a chance to work with someone of his age.

Descendants of the Sun is actually the 31-years-old actor’s first television series. He was still serving in the military as part of South Korea’s mandatory military service. The actor finished his two-year military training and returned to act in the K-drama series. Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki have a four-year age gap, and Hye Kyo apparently enjoys teasing Joong Ki about it.

The Descendants of the Sun actress further revealed that the amazing chemistry of Captain Shi Jin and Dr. Moyon is due to teamwork. She praised the directors of the series and said that they made her and Joong Ki look good together.

Hye Kyo’s next statement has sparked romance rumors once again. The actress tried to view the K-drama series from the eyes of viewers and actually finds Captain Shi Jin very attractive. She also added that Shi Jin’s pick-up lines make her heart flutter.

“I tried watching the drama from the audience’s perspective and Captain Shi Jin is definitely attractive — some of his lines also made me feel fluttery.”

The Descendants of the Sun actress’ comments on Captain Shi Jin made fans eager, who always wished to see Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo together off-screen too. There have been numerous tabloid stories claiming that the SongSong couple is dating in real life. However, there is no official confirmation of those rumors.

The K-drama actor revealed in a previous interview that everyone is aware of the rumors circulating in the media. He added that they actually enjoy the link-up rumors.

According to Drama Fever, the Descendants of the Sun actor added more fuel to romance stories when he said that he indeed spent more time with Hye Kyo.

“I spent more time with Hye Kyo noona than anyone. I received so much help from her. Watching her work hard, I thought, ‘She is a top star for a reason.'”

He further added that he learned a lot from his character, Captain Shi Jin, and understands why he has a huge female following. The actor says that Shi Jin sounds like fantasy as no one can really be like him.

Joong Ki’s comments on Captain Shi Jin added to rumors that he might like Dr. Moyon and the actress Hye Kyo. Unfortunately for fans, the actor has no plan to go public with his dating life. According to Joong Ki, he already feels exposed to the media and is upset that reporters visit his house and family.

“My family is exposed to the media, and (reporters) visit my house. There’s something sad about the situation to think that it is what I have to deal with. I’m upset about things like my ex-girlfriend’s photo being shared. That is personal stuff.”

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are the fan-favorite couple from Descendants of the Sun, and the media does frequently follow their every step.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki is set to appear in a cameo role in Park Hae Jin’s upcoming K-drama series. Song Hye Kyo will be seen in Ships Passing in the Night. There is currently no update on Descendants of the Sun Season 2.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-Joon/AP Images]