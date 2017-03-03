Where Is Colette Butler? Divorce Rumors Swirl As Shay Carl Deletes Social Media

Colette Butler may not longer be in hiding, but the Shaytards mother’s making a brief appearance has only kicked up more rumors of a potential divorce from Shay Carl.

The popular YouTube family was rocked by scandal last month when Shay Carl was caught in a cheating scandal with an Instagram star and self-professed “cam girl” Aria Nina. The social media figure shared some graphic correspondences that Shay Carl had sent her over the course of a three-month online relationship, showing very sexually explicit language from the married father of five.

The scandal led Shay Carl to rehab and sent Colette Butler into hiding, but now she appears to have returned. As the International Business Times reported, the Shaytards mother made a cameo this week on a family member’s vlog.

“Less than three weeks after Shay admitted to suffering from an alcohol problem, and the reveal that he had been having an online relationship with cam girl Aria Nina, Colette appeared in a video on her sister-in-law’s channel WhatsUpWoods Tuesday night. In the video, Colette can be seen celebrating her father-in-law’s birthday with family and much to the delight of fans, laughing.”

But as Colette Butler appears to be coming out of the shadows after the cheating scandal, Shay Carl is moving in the other direction. He reportedly entered rehab within the last two weeks, making good on a promise to fans that he would get help.

Around the same time as the Aria Nina cheating scandal broke, Shay Carl posted a letter on Twitter saying that he had fallen into alcohol abuse and would be seeking help.

“I have struggled with alcoholism for years,” Carl wrote on Twitter (via the Idaho State Journal). “I thought I was able to escape addiction & it’s associated demons, but that disease has manifested itself back into my life (due to my decisions) because it is a life long disease.”

“My purpose is to rehab,” he added. “It’s my only priority. I will not be on the Internet. I’m sorry if you expected more out of me. I’m sorry I’ve let you down. I’m sorry I let my family down. I’m sorry I let myself down.”

Shay Carl appear to now be retreating from the public view even more. As We the Unicorns reported this week, the Shaytards vlogger shut down his Twitter page and privatized his Instagram account. The Shaytards family had already announced late last year that they would be taking an indefinite hiatus from their popular vlog, giving their five children a chance to grow up away from the spotlight for a bit.

But the sudden retreat from social media has once again stirred up rumors that Colette Butler could he be headed for divorce. Fans speculated that the Shaytards mother is ready to move one, and some actively called on her to leave Shay Carl.

The rumors reached a point when there were even some unfounded rumors that Colette Butler had already filed for divorce — though there appears to be no backing to this report.

There were also rumors when the scandal first broke that Colette Butler could be headed for divorce, but these reports were also fueled by fans and appeared to have no solid basis to back them up.

Colette Butler Divorce? Fans Want Shayards Wife To Dump Shay Carl After Cheating: Colette… https://t.co/Zl6RmMGwhQ — FRANCIS K S LIM (@cgnetwork) February 18, 2017

If Colette Butler is planning to divorce Shay Carl, she is doing a good job keeping the plans secret. Other than her brief appearance this week, the YouTube star has been silent on social media and not spoken publicly about the scandal. A Shaytards divorce would also be a surprise to fans, as the family are devout Mormons — a religious sect that discourages divorce and encourages struggling couples to seek counseling.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]