WWE News: Chris Jericho Reveals Who Pays For The Scarves He Wears On ‘WWE Raw’

It is amazing how a creative mind and a bit of whimsy can totally revolutionize someone’s character for the better. For Chris Jericho, he has made sure to have multiple incarnations of his persona throughout his time in the WWE. When he first debuted in 1999, interrupting The Rock, he announced himself as the “Ayatollah of Rock and Rollah.” This carried on until he donned more of a cocky personality during the Invasion era and surprisingly bested both The Rock and Steve Austin to become the undisputed WWE Champion in 2001.

After being stricken with numerous face and heel turns, the “Save Us Y2J” campaign videos commenced, asking viewers if they could break the code. He returned as a face again in 2007 after a two-year hiatus, feuding with both Randy Orton and JBL. Also, during this time (which involved yet another heel turn), he would become involved in one of the best and most compelling feuds of his career against Shawn Michaels.

Jericho would also have one of his best heel runs of his career during this run, playing a self-righteous character who would call the fans “parasites, troglodytes, and sycophants.” This led to both his ninth Intercontinental Championship run, as well as his sixth World Heavyweight Championship run. In 2011, Jericho commenced an “End of the World as You Know It” gimmick, feuding with CM Punk for the WWE Championship. He would make another face turn during his feud with Dolph Ziggler, before being forced to exit the company after a match with Ziggler. He would once again leave the WWE and pop up when his schedule outside the company allowed.

Currently, Jericho has shown his dedication to the company, as he has been a full-time competitor since his on screen, in-ring return over a year ago. Since then, he has teamed with AJ Styles, turned on Styles, defeated Styles at WrestleMania 32, feuded with Sami Zayn briefly, and had a few run-ins with The New Day.

Jericho would create one of the best stints of his career in 2016 with his creation of “The List of Jericho.” Aligning with Kevin Owens, he would come to the ring with different types of scarves, along with his list that he was quick to write someone on. Jericho’s list and scarves became so popular throughout the latter part of the year that fans would give him an ovation of a babyface even though he was portraying a villain.

Recently, Jericho explained on Instagram that he usually do not wear scarves, but he has grown to like them, and he identified the one person who was buying these items for him.

"I don't always wear scarves…but when I do I wear ones gifted to me by #VinceMcMahon…" #longstory #maybeitllbeinbook5 (photo by @lee_lhgfx) A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:27am PST

In addition to this attribution, Jericho also stated that the origin of the scarves he wears is a long story, which may be in his fifth book. This piece of clothing is now a part of Jericho’s ring wardrobe, and he has so much talent that he even knows how to put the scarves over.

The relationship between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, who once were inseparable best friends, was completely destroyed after Owens viciously attacked Jericho during the Festival of Friendship. Now, Jericho has been away from television for weeks as Owens prepares for his WWE Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane against Goldberg. As a result of the attack, all signs point to a match between Owens and Jericho for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Thankfully, the initial expectation of Jericho leaving WWE after WrestleMania has been changed, and he is now planning to stay beyond the event. This means that more scarves will be on display, and people can freely embrace The List of Jericho as he will most likely be a babyface once again.

