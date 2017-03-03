WWE Roundup: Randy Orton Burns Bray Wyatt, Feud Builds For ‘WrestleMania 33’

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt have given WWE SmackDown fans an entertaining couple of weeks. As was reported in the Inquisitr recently, we saw Randy Orton on his knees in the SmackDown ring, vowing that he would not challenge “the master” at WrestleMania 33. Wyatt had just taken John Cena’s world championship, at the 2017 Elimination Chamber, to set up world title match with Orton, the Royal Rumble winner. Many thought that Orton had thrown the WWE’s WrestleMania plans into disarray by refusing to take on his former Wyatt Family teammate. It now seems that it was all a ruse to throw us off the tracks.

Let’s be honest, when Orton was humiliated on SmackDown a couple of weeks back, we all anticipated that something was about to kick off. When Luke Harper got involved we thought that we were set for a three-way title scrap between Wyatt Family members at Wrestlemania. Of course, the WWE network kept interest high by announcing a No 1 contender match, and when Harper tied that match with AJ Styles, after eliminated six other wrestlers, the WrestleMania rumors ramped up another notch.

This week’s SmackDown Live had its epic moments, and set up the best WWE storyline for years. As reported on the official WWE network website, AJ Styles beat Harper to set himself up for a WrestleMania headline slot, and a chance to retain his crown from Wyatt. Few would argue that Styles deserves a headline billing at WrestleMania 33 next month. Styles is an accomplished grappler, his matches with John Cena epic, and he has been SmackDown’s biggest story since he made his debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble.

The WWE universe was still celebrating Styles win when the WWE threw another curveball. Wyatt was in the ring telling the WWE universe that AJ Styles was being served up to him as a “sacrificial lamb” at WrestleMania 33, when Orton made a telling intervention.

Randy Orton Burns Bray Wyatt Compound, Violates Sister Abigail’s Resting Place

So, just when you think that Orton is out of WrestleMania, along he comes, burning down the Wyatt Family compound, and igniting a new WWE feud. However you look at it, SmackDown Live is producing some great storylines and epic heel turns. Rolling Stone is clearly pleased with the latest Wyatt Family twist, calling it the WWE network’s “best storyline.”

With just four-weeks left before wrestling’s biggest event, it’s clear that Randy Orton has a big role to play at this year’s WrestleMania. It now seems likely that AJ Styles will face both Wyatt and Orton in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 33. The WWE network has spent weeks building up Styles challenge so it is doubtful that he would be cut out of the world championship challenge.

There is no way that the WWE will waste Orton’s buildup on anything other than a headline appearance at WrestleMania. Orton’s attack on Wyatt Family spiritual leader, Sister Abigail’s, final resting place is a great twist, setting up an epic WWE feud. Mind you, the cynic might question the importance of sister Abigail to the Wyatt Family. After all, how many spiritual leaders get laid to rest underneath a garden shed? That appears to have been Sister Abigail’s fate.

After Orton burned Wyatt’s “cabin” he announced that he was out to take Wyatt’s title at WrestleMania 33. It all adds up to an epic buildup, to what should be an epic encounter at the WWE’s premier showcase event.

So, what does all this mean for AJ Styles? The official line from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and Commissioner Shane McMahon is that Orton’s U-turn means that there is now no need for a No 1 contender. That would make for a really bad decision by the WWE network. Expect Styles, Wyatt and Orton to face-off in a three-way title bout. Who knows, the WWE could still throw Harper into the mix, to leave Styles facing three Wyatt Family members for the title. Now that would be fun!

Mind you, the WWE website just announced that AJ Styles will battle Randy Orton on next week’s SmackDown to decide who will face Wyatt at WrestleMania33. It seems that the story is not over yet.

