Gigi Hadid Surprises Audience With Revealing Attire At Balmain Runway

Gigi Hadid treated the audience to quite a display while walking the runway for Balmain on Thursday.

Gigi did what she does best on the runway for Balmain during the Paris Fashion Week earlier this week. She particularly attracted a lot of attention not only because of her prowess on the runway but also because she happened to be wearing a sheer outfit that gave everyone a glimpse of her body.

Gigi rocked the runway with her daring outfit

Hadid wore a tight, black, see-through dress and clearly opted to go braless because her body were clearly visible through the outfit. Other than that, she looked absolutely stunning as she strutted her stuff on the runway. Other than the revealing show, she did not reveal more skin because her top had a high neck as well as long sleeves. The model also accessorized the dress with a pair of dark brown pants and suede boots.

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid is the one who usually has no problem wearing racy attire. She has been spotted on numerous occasions wearing sheer outfits while clearly not wearing a bra underneath. However, this time it seems the elder sister was the one putting on quite a show thanks to her sheer dress.

Gigi was also accompanied by her fellow models, including her sister and Kendall Jenner. The two sisters walked the runway together at H&M’s show this week, but things turned awkward because Bella’s ex, The Weeknd was also present. The younger Hadid sister clearly had a moment of weakness when she saw her former flame while on the runway, but Gigi was there to hold her hand and help her through it.

“That look you give your sister and she just knows @bellahadid @gigihadid @hm #pfw,” Nikki Ogunnaike, the senior officer for Elle Magazine, captioned a photo she took at the event.

Bella tried her best not to show any emotions, and she even avoided dancing along to The Weeknd’s music like her fellow models were doing. The two parted ways last year, and her rapper ex quickly moved on with pop icon Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, big sister Gigi has been having a blissful time with her current boo, Zayn Malik. There has been rumors that the two are now engaged after she was spotted with a ring on her finger. The high-profile couple was spotted leaving their hotel in Paris earlier this week before they showed up to the launch of Gigi’s collection in which she partnered with Tommy Hilfiger.

Gigi stepped out in a casual look and even stopped to pose for the cameras. Unfortunately, there has been no confirmation as to whether the ring actually symbolized an engagement. The 21-year-old recently posted an Instagram snap in which she captioned Malik as her love. This follows claims that Gigi has been careful not to get too involved until she was completely sure about the seriousness of the relationship.

“Love of my life,” Gigi captioned the Instagram post.

Malik has always been open about his feelings for Gigi. He has been very supportive of her modeling career and appears to be quite smitten. The pop star was seated on the front row at the Balmain’s fashion show in Paris so that he could get the best view of the love of his life. It is not clear what Zayn thinks of his girlfriend Gigi flaunting her body on the runway while clad in that see-through outfit, but whatever the case, he has been very supportive of her.

