Kourtney Kardashian Faces Lip Ring Backlash Amid Scott Disick Reunion Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian is facing backlash after sharing a photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Penelope, wearing a lip ring.

While Kourtney Kardashian is often seen out and about with her kids in Los Angeles, her latest Instagram photo has her fans and followers questioning the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s parenting skills.

“A child shouldn’t have that. Period,” one commenter wrote, according to a report by Wonderwall on March 1.

Another said, “You got your little daughter a lip ring? And parent of the year goessss to…”

Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that's a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian

When Kourtney Kardashian shared her photo with fans earlier this week, she seemingly hinted that it was Kim Kardashian who gave her daughter the accessory. However, it was she who received tons of backlash.

Other comments included, “She is a little girl why rushing her to grow up by putting on a lip ring?” and “Why don’t you just add a belly button ring too.”

In addition to Penelope, Kourtney Kardashian is the mom to 7-year-old Mason Dash Disick and 2-year-old Reign Aston Disick. Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her three children during her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick, which came to an abrupt end in 2015, months after Reign’s birth, due to an outing in the South of France between Disick and his ex-girlfriend.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may recall, Disick traveled to France with several people, including Chloe Bartoli, in July of 2015. Shortly thereafter, photos of the former couple hit the web, and in the photos, they were looking quite cozy with one another. Right away, after Kris Jenner was seen discussing the photos on the show, Kourtney Kardashian put an end to their nearly decade-long romance.

In the two years since Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways, she’s been linked to Justin Bieber and Younes Bendjima, while he’s been linked to a number of models.

Just this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber have been spotted together numerous times. Meanwhile, Disick recently enjoyed the company of several different women during a trip to Miami.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were rumored to be reconciling at the end of the year and embarked on a couple of vacations together. Then, at the end of January, things between them reportedly took a turn for the worse during a trip to Costa Rica, where Disick was allegedly involved in a fight with her family before leaving the island early and heading to Miami.

As for their current relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick appear to be estranged and haven’t been seen together publicly for several weeks.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] held sex over his head,” a source told Life & Style magazine, via a report by Hollywood Life on March 1. “The few times they did have sex, it was solely to make babies.”

As the outlet revealed, Kim and Khloe Kardashian once tried telling Kourtney Kardashian that she could use Disick as a “baby maker,” but now, that appears to be out of the question due to cheating claims.

“He didn’t have Kourtney’s affection before he cheated, so he had nothing to lose,” the source continued of Disick’s decision to spend time with other women in Miami.

The source went on to reveal that Disick had allegedly been turned down after proposing to Kourtney Kardashian in Costa Rica.

“Whenever Scott brought up the subject of getting married, she practically laughed in his face. The sarcastic comments left him feeling angry and foolish,” the insider explained.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including Scott Disick and their kids, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights starting on March 12.

