Jennifer Garner Not Dating Mystery Man, Garner Has Not Filed For Divorce

Jennifer Garner and estranged husband Ben Affleck have been the subject of ongoing headlines and tabloid gossip ever since the pair announced they were splitting in June of 2015. The stars have since remained amicable, living on the same property all the while and raising their three children as a team.

The close proximity that the former couple keep has led to speculation that the separation will not result in a divorce after all. This however, is simply wishful thinking on the part of fans of the duo. Although it has been noted by a source close to Jen that the actress has yet to file.

Along with the rumors as to whether the estranged couple is divorcing or not, numerous stories about new love interests for both stars have also been the subjects of tabloids and headlines. The most recent claim is that Jen has a new mystery man who is prompting her to finalize the divorce from the Live By Night actor.

Gossip Cop has however discovered that this rumor is untrue much like the other stories that have swirled since the estranged couple’s split. The publication shares the details noted by In Touch, which have since been found to be completely untrue.

“According to In Touch, the actress has finally started dating again following her split from husband Ben Affleck in June 2015. ‘Jen is getting serious with someone, but is keeping it quiet,’ a so-called ‘source’tells the magazine. ‘Jen’s finally ready to file for divorce because she thinks this new romance could lead to a very serious relationship.'”

The source even goes on to claim that Jen has asked Ben to move off their property so that she can comfortably continue seeing this new man and also so that it will not be awkward for Affleck to be there while she is clearly dating another man.

“[Ben] recently moved out of their home at Jen’s request [because she supposedly] thought it would be best now that she’s begun dating. She didn’t want to rub her new life in Ben’s face. It’s a sad situation for Ben, but this whole thing is completely on him because he refused to take responsibility for his actions.”

Gossip Cop has discovered the full truth from a reliable source close to Jennifer Garner who states that these claims are absolutely untrue. Garner is not seeing a mystery man and has no intention of dating in the near future.

Additionally the legitimate insider relays that Ben has not moved out of the pair’s Pacific Palisades home and that Jen has not yet filed for divorce.

Jennifer Garner Spotted With Mystery Man: Hooking Up with New Guy – Bye Bye Ben Affleck https://t.co/sb9Kz8LKHE pic.twitter.com/tBDbwbroEd — Celeb Newz (@celebsnews12) January 7, 2016

In Touch has been the culprit in publishing a number of Ben and Jen false stories in the past, including the story that claimed Jen wanted the actor to stop drinking or to move out, and the falsity stating that Affleck’s mother begged Garner to take her husband back.

It has been a confusing course of events from the outside looking in, due to the constant varying stories about the estranged couple working out issues and perhaps being back together to then headlines stating that they are moving towards a divorce as expected. The relationship between Jen and Ben is certainly unique and whether they are headed for a divorce or not, it is clear that the two have love and respect for one another as well as the best interested of their children in mind.

From the #VFArchives: Jennifer Garner’s frank talk about kids, men, and Ben Affleck https://t.co/TbqDcnAlYQ pic.twitter.com/t1LPf2nvJf — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 17, 2017

Garner demonstrated how she will always have love for Affleck when she broke her silence regarding their split in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair last year.

“I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous…”

