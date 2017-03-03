‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Daniel Hall Debuts As Scotty, Murphy Visits Jill

Young and Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Jill Atkinson (Jess Walton) and Murphy Patrick (Michael Fairman) on Friday, March 3.

Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) take their relationship to the next level. According to Soap Opera Spy, Murphy fills Jill in abut the contents of the safety deposit box. Of course, Jill will feel confused as she got rid of the jewelry box a long time ago. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) tells Jack (Peter Bergman) that she plans to take a bigger role at Jabot so he cannot make any bad investments like Fenmore’s. Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Scotty’s (Daniel Hall) dangerous rescue may hit a snag.

Katherine Chancellor’s (Jeanne Cooper) grand attempt to make amends with her before she died moves Jill to tears. Young and Restless spoilers tease that Jill will tell Katherine’s picture on the wall that she is sorry too.

According to She Knows Soaps, Murphy explained to Jill that before Katherine passed away, she wrote the letter and gave her something that would “mean something to her” and left it in a safety deposit box. Confused, Jill explains that she only received the letter from Katherine. Young and Restless spoilers tease that Jill starts to wonder if Colin (Tristan Rogers) may have found the safety deposit box.

“How the hell did you pull this one off, Katherine?”

Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Colin’s attorney will stop by Jill’s house to give her a check. It is for the exact amount that Colin stole from her. Jill’s fears are confirmed — she realizes that Colin stole something else from her only this time it is something much more sentimental than money. It looks like a battle between Colin and Jill is brewing on Young and Restless in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, at Chelsea’s penthouse, Nick fills her in on Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) scheme to end their date early. He confesses that he isn’t ready for the date to end. They head upstairs, take off their wedding bands, and make love. Young and Restless spoilers tease Christian’s paternity bombshell could rip them apart. Will guilt-ridden Chelsea confess the secret to Nick in an attempt to make things right with him?

Young and Restless spoilers tease that Ashley will put Jack on blast and let him know that she plans on taking on a bigger role at Jabot. She reveals that she wants to make sure that he cannot make a terrible business decision like buying Fenmore’s again.

Gloria (Judith Chapman) and Jack could end up in the spotlight as Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) suspects that he has a new woman in his life. She doesn’t think it’s Gloria yet, but it won’t be long before Genoa City finds out about their unusual relationship. How will Jack handle the town knowing he is romantically linked to a villain like Gloria?

Victor (Eric Braeden) tries to get Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) to relax about Scotty’s whereabouts. Victor is confident it will all work out because Kevin (Greg Rikaart) is more than capable. As she presses for more information, Victor cannot tell her Scotty is safe, which causes her to panic. Young and Restless spoilers suggest that Michael (Christian Le Blanc) tries to take her mind off Scotty and convinces her to grab something to eat. While they are gone, Victor chats with Kevin about their plan. He reveals that everything is going according to the plan and Kevin hopes to have Scotty back home soon.

Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Scotty will be seen with a cloak over his head. He looks bruised but he’s alive. Scotty kidnappers take him to another location, which could make it difficult for Kevin to find him.

