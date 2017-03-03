This ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Announcement Will Excite Fans

Better Call Saul has an official release date, which is April 10th and will air on AMC and Netflix with 10 episodes. Therefore, fans do not have to wait much longer for the anticipated Breaking Bad spin-off to return. Going into it’s third season, many fans are wondering when the series will live up to it’s namesake with Jimmy McGill transforming into the sleazy Saul Goodman.

Bob Odenkirk, who recently won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for his portrayal of Jimmy McGill, just unleashed a mini-spoiler that will excite fans.

“For the first time, we get to see Saul Goodman,” Odenkirk stated in an event in Berlin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “But not the way you think. You’ll get to see Saul Goodman, but he is not what you saw in Breaking Bad. That character will appear but in a slightly different form than you’ve seen it.”

In Season 3 of Better Call Saul, we will get to see the catalysts leading Jimmy McGill down the path of complete moral corruption. Many fan theories point to Chuck, who managed to get Jimmy to confess to doctoring the Mesa Veda, thus getting Kim Wexler the client she deserves from her previous law firm HHM.

In the clip above from Better Call Saul Season 3, it is clear that Chuck has the ability to catch Jimmy off-guard and even get him disbarred from practicing law as he confessed to committing a felony. Is this the reason for the name change? Jimmy, who is trying to relax an overworked Kim Wexler believes that the crisis with Chuck has been averted.

While there are rumors that Aaron Paul will return as Jesse Pinkman, Giancarlo Esposito is definitely coming back as drug kingpin Gus Fring. Bob Odenkirk gave fans some juicy details about what to expect from a younger Gus Fring:

“Not only is Gus back, but there is a story with him,” Odenkirk said. “We get to know more about his empire building, more about Gus’ empire and how he built it.”

A short teaser confirms that the disarming and charming Gus Fring is using his front business Los Pollos Hermanos in the prequel.

In Better Call Saul Season 3 we will get to see how Gus Fring and Mike formed a working relationship that we saw in Breaking Bad. We will also get to see how Jimmy McGill gets in the middle of it and why he turned into Saul Goodman.

The synopsis for Better Call Saul Season 3 is as follows via ScreenCrush:

“The acclaimed second season ended with a pair of cliff-hangers. Determined to prevent his brother from practicing law, Chuck (Michael McKean) staged an elaborate con, secretly recording Jimmy’s confession to a felony. When Mike (Jonathan Banks) set his sights on sociopathic cartel boss Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), an ominous intervention stopped him from pulling the trigger, raising questions as to what other dangerous players may be in the game.”

“As the new season begins, the repercussions of Chuck’s scheme test Jimmy and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) fledgling law practices – and their romance – as never before. This imminent existential threat presses Jimmy’s faltering moral compass to the limit. Meanwhile, Mike searches for a mysterious adversary who seems to know almost everything about his business. As the season progresses, new characters are introduced and backstories are further illuminated with meaningful nods to the Breaking Bad universe.”

AMC will likely release a full-length trailer ahead of the release date, which is April 10. There will be a new character to look forward to along with learning about the ones with know from Breaking Bad. There may also be flash forwards, which shows Saul after the events of Breaking Bad where he left Albuquerque and went into hiding. Saul was seen living in Omaha under the pseudonym Gene. Will we get to see more of this? Some photos suggest we will.

