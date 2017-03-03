Mama June Weight-Loss Surgery: Reality Star Feared Complications Could Be Fatal

Mama June Shannon’s weight-loss surgery ran into some dangerous complications, with new video and images showing that the reality star feared that she could die from the gastric bypass surgery.

Mama June became famous on the reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo for her larger-than-life personality as well as her large frame. She has now embarked on a weight-loss journey that is once again broadcast for millions to see on the new WEtv show Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Reports claim that she has gone down from a high of 460 pounds all the way to a size four — though actual pictures of Mama June’s weight loss have been hard to come by — but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. As this week’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot shows, the weight-loss surgery was quite risky.

“This surgery is honestly probably the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Mama June said before going under the knife (via Entertainment Tonight). “I mean, I could die from it. I’m not one to let go of control easily, and I have no control over this situation once they put me to sleep.”

And her fears may have been well-founded. As the program showed, Mama June ran into some complications during her weight-loss surgery, Us Weekly noted.

“The reality show, which documents the 37-year-old’s transformation from 460 pounds to a size 4, even brings cameras inside the operating room, and viewers see the doctors cut out her stomach to insert a tube. However, when they’re trying to seal the incisions in her stomach, things go wrong and she starts bleeding.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot actually shows some quite graphic detail of Mama June’s weight-loss surgery, showing up-close images of surgeons clipping off part of her stomach.

Mama June undergoes gastric bypass surgery and shares fears she could ‘DIE’ on From Not To Hot https://t.co/LUNxs54HZK — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) March 3, 2017

Mama June made it through the weight-loss surgery just fine, the Us Weekly report noted, and the reality star was excited to see the results that would come later.

“The hardest part is over,” Mama June said. “The surgery’s happened and I’m excited to go home and watch the fat come off of me. And in a couple of months now, I’m going to be sitting back, relaxing and dating hot men.”

There is quite a large audience wanting to follow Mama June on her weight loss-surgery — and hoping to catch some pictures of what she looks like after the weight has come off. As Deadline noted, the reality show’s premiere drew 2.3 million viewers, the best reality show opening ever for WEtv. It was the top program among women and the No. 1 ad-supported cable program in its time slot, the report added.

“At a time when so much is competing for viewers’ attention, Mama June’s journey is proof that great storytelling with compelling characters can break out and deliver a significant and engaged audience,” said Marc Juris, WE tv president. “Mama June shares an honest, emotional and relatable story that is empowering as well as entertaining.”

Some viewers left the show’s premiere a bit disappointed that they didn’t get to see the end result of Mama June’s weight loss, but it appears that WEtv is spreading out the reveal to keep viewers watching through all seven episodes.

Those who want to see more pictures from Mama June’s weight-loss surgery can click here. The episode featuring her surgery can be seen on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]