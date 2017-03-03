Did Orlando Bloom’s Cheating Ways Cause His Split With Katy Perry?

Follow their appearance at the Oscars together, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed they are taking a break. The reasons behind the split are unknown, yet Daily Mail reports that Bloom was seen flirting with another woman at a pre-Oscars party a week ago.

Is this why Bloom and Perry decided to take a break?

You’ll Never Guess Who Orlando Bloom Is Rumored To Have Cheated On Katy Perry With! His Ex Was There Too!! ????????????????????????… https://t.co/6niPBZNcR7 — Repeat After Me (@VeoVon) February 25, 2017

The actor was spotted at Tao nightclub with Erin McCabe, who just so happens to look a lot like Perry. McCabe’s father is Les McCabe, the president of Global Green. The incident happened a mere six days before the couple announced their split.

There’s no evidence to say that Bloom and McCabe are romantically involved, but the two seemed very cozy with each other at the nightclub. Insiders claim that McCabe traded her place card just to sit next to the actor and proceeded to have a good time.

In fact, the photos show Bloom whispering into McCabe’s ear several times while they enjoyed a glass of wine. Jeff Bridges and Emily Ratajkowski were also present at the party, though Perry was not.

If this picture of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the Oscars could talk it would probably say: "It's over." https://t.co/Nd5doWHQZn pic.twitter.com/7fzxJ73pZn — E! News (@enews) March 3, 2017

McCabe is currently employed at a hotel in Los Angeles and works in the hospitality industry. Bloom has not commented on the photos or the status or his romance with McCabe. A rep, did, however, confirm the reports that Bloom and Perry are no longer dating.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” the rep shared, without providing any more details.

Bloom has been dating Perry for over a year. They were first spotted together at the Golden Globes last year during Netflix’s after-party. The news of their breakup shocked fans, especially given how they appeared fine during the Oscars last Sunday.

Orlando Bloom even shared a photo of Perry’s dog, Butters, on Monday. He captioned the photo with: “A might heart.” He offered no hint about the impending breakup.

Just last month, Perry put on a surprise birthday party for the 40-year-old actor at his home in Palm Springs. Perry flew in Bloom’s mom for the event and showed off her new blonde hair on social media. By all outside appearances, Perry’s romance with Bloom was going great.

That being said, Refinery 29 reports that Perry and Bloom were different behind-the-scenes. While they looked fine at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, insiders claim that they separated as soon as they got in the door.

“Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando,” the insider shared. “They got together for a photo, but that was about it.”

The couple hadn’t spent much time together prior to the party. According to E! News, Perry has been busy promoting her new track, “Chained to the Rhythm” while Bloom is working on his new film, Smart Chase: Fire & Earth. He’s also been taking trips to Africa for UNICEF.

About last night…✨???? @jpgaultierofficial @lorraineschwartz @vanityfair A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

Even still, their relationship seemed like it was headed something more serious. “[Bloom] always gushes about Katy and thinks she is amazing in a million ways,” a source shared last year. “He would love to settle down with Katy and have more kids. He hasn’t been this serious about a girl since Miranda [Kerr].”

Even Kerr seemed happy about Bloom’s relationship with Perry. TVNZ reports that Kerr admitted that Perry has a good relationship with her son and that Bloom is like “a brother.” She has not commented on their split.

Bloom and Kerr divorced back in 2013. Kerry has been linked to a number of different men over the years, including John Mayer, whom she separated with prior to dating Bloom.

