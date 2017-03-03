Daylight Saving Time 2017: When Do You Change The Clocks?

When do you change the clocks for Daylight Saving Time 2017? With the first week weekend of March already upon us, many are asking when we turn the clocks ahead one hour.

According to Mic, the time change was originally intended to save energy and help with farming tasks, but research has shown it’s actually caused more automobile accidents and work-related injuries. About 70 countries, in addition to the United States, are preparing to move the clocks forward.

Daylight Saving Time 2017 begins on Sunday, March 12. States participating in the time change will move their clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m. that day. Many opt to change their clocks before bedtime on Saturday since they’ll be asleep when the official time springs forward.

States that won’t be changing their clocks forward are Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.

Computers, smartphones, and the latest electronic devices will automatically move the time forward one hour. Remember to manually change the time on such items as microwaves, ovens, battery-operated clocks, and some alarm and automobile clocks.

Daylight Saving Time 2017 means the beginning of an extra hour of sunlight this year. However, more and more states want out of the time change, and one online petition is asking the U.S. Congress to do away with the time change.

“It’s an antiquated practice that only aggravates people,” the petition reads. “As it is Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and America Samoa do not participate in this practice.”

As it is, Texas citizens are filing a proposal to their legislature to stop Daylight Saving Time altogether.

In Wisconsin, Republicans representatives Samantha Kerkman and Michael Schraa introduced a bill early February to end the time change, but constituents openly rejected the concept on social media.

New Mexico is one step closer to ending the practice of Daylight Saving Time, according to KRQE 13 News. A bill proposed by Sen. Clifffe Pirtle of Roswell was just passed by the Senate to opt out of the ritual. Pirtle says it doesn’t serve a good enough purpose and is difficult for people with certain health issues.

“Changing the clocks twice a year as we have heard, causes a lot of adverse health effects, heart attacks, car crashes. It’s really hard on people with behavioral health issues.”

Pirtle’s bill would keep New Mexico on “Mountain Daylight Saving Time” all year. The state wouldn’t have to change the clocks forward during spring and back during late fall; it would always remain an hour forward.

It’s noted in the report that Arizona does the opposite and doesn’t observe Daylight Saving Time, so New Mexico would be an hour ahead even though they’re in the same time zone.

Several other states would like to end the practice as well, but they still have to spring forward on March 12, 2017. Montana, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Iowa, Colorado, and California are just a few of the states that are expressing serious intent to end the practice of Daylight Saving Time, WPRI 12 News reports.

What are some advantages to turning the clocks forward by one hour? The clear and obvious benefit is longer days to enjoy the sunlight. Kids and adults alike can burn off more energy and spend more time outdoors. Waking up in the morning is a little easier with daylight, too. Some also rely on the time change as a schedule to perform specific home maintenance chores, such as deep cleaning, tossing out expired medicines, and changing batteries in fire alarms.

Daylight Saving Time 2017 ends on Sunday, November 5.

[Featured Image by Ratchat/Shutterstock]