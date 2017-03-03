‘Mayans MC’ Adds Edward James Olmos To ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spin-Off

Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off just cast its first major role – and fans won’t be disappointed. TV Line revealed that the spin-off, Mayans MC, just cast Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica) to play an important role in the new series.

Mayans MC takes place shortly after the events in Sons of Anarchy. FX has already ordered a pilot for the new series, which follows a prospect in a Mayan charter on the California/Mexico border named EZ Reyes. Similar to Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), EZ struggles with earning respect from those he loves while fighting a strong need for vengeance. Olmos is set to play the patriarch of the Reyes family, Felipe.

According to Screen Crush, Felipe is described as a conflicted man who has experienced years of fighting and hard work. The character, now an old man, is trying to bury his dark past while raising his sons in a more upright path. Olmos is well known for his time on Battlestar Galactica. He has also appeared on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Dexter.

@emiliorivera48 @hollywoodreporter #MayanMonday #rollout A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:40am PST

Sons of Anarchy fans are well acquainted with the Mayans. The motorcycle gang was SAMCRO’s biggest rival early in the series, though Jax eventually brokered a peace between the clubs. It still isn’t clear how many characters will cross over from the original series, but fans can expect to see some of their favorite characters in action from time to time.

This will likely include an appearance by Emilio Rivera, who is rumored to be reprising his part as Marcus Alvarez, the president of the Mayans MC. Rivera has not confirmed his part in the new series, though he has strongly hinted at the possibility.

Comic Book reports that Sutter co-wrote the spin-off with Elgin James, who is also working as a producer. Sutter is expected to direct the pilot and then hand over the other episodes to James and his team of writers. This includes a creative team comprised of Latinos who will guide the series as it moves forward. Production for the show is expected to begin in the coming months.

Nothing comes before familia. #MayansMC Repost @mayansmc_onfx A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Nov 3, 2016 at 9:58am PDT

In addition to Olmos, Comic Book is reporting that producers just cast Clayton Cardenas to portray a member of the Reyes family. The American Crime star is slated to appear as Angel Reyes in the spin-off.

In contrast to EZ, Angel is already a member of the Mayans MC charter. Angel struggles with finding a proper place within the family hierarchy and balancing his life in the Santo Padre charter. Cardenas doesn’t have a lot of credits to his name. The actor did, however, make a big splash in Hollywood for his appearance on American Crime.

The casting news is a great sign for fans, especially since it’s been two years since Sons of Anarchy wrapped up its seventh and final season. Given the recent announcements, the rest of the cast will likely fill out in the coming weeks.

My favorite kind of family. Dysfunctional. #MayansMC #SOA A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Sep 27, 2016 at 10:37am PDT

We still don’t know who will play the main character on the spin-off, though Movie Pilot is reporting that principal casting is well underway. In fact, Broadway actor Ian Lassiter just shared a video on social media where he pleaded with Sutter to cast him for the part of Raf. The clip was uploaded after Lassiter auditioned for the part.

“@sutterink don’t sleep on me bro,” Lassiter wrote alongside the video. “@HaroldPerrineau @SonsofAnarchy @mayansmcfans.”

Sutter has not commented on the latest casting news.

FX has not released an official premiere date for Mayans MC, though the pilot is set to film in March and it is expected to air sometime in the fall.

