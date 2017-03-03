Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been paired with a dream partner for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, and he’s planning to use it to his full advantage. In an interview with People, Chmerkovskiy, who previously won the DWTS mirrorball trophy with Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis, said fans should keep an eye out for him and Season 24 partner, Heather Morris.

“Oh, yeah. I would watch us!” Maksim told People.

Chmerkovskiy’s latest DWTS partner is a controversial pick due to her extensive dancing background. The former Glee star was once a back-up dancer on Beyonce’s The Beyoncé Experience Tour and she was even a competitor on the second season of the rival TV dancing competition So You Think You Can Dance. Morris told People she thinks she and Chmerkovskiy “definitely should” incorporate some of her past dance moves into their DWTS routines.

LET'S GO @dancingabc SEASON 24!!! Please welcome the incomparable @heatherrelizabethh to the show! This is going to be so much fun ???? A post shared by @maksimc on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:19am PST

While some fans think the couple has an unfair advantage, Chmerkovskiy says he’ll take what he can get in this season’s fierce DWTS competition.

“I hope so,” Chmerkovskiy told E! News when asked if he thinks he has an advantage. “I’m excited. No, why not? Listen, I’ll take it. I’ll take whatever I can get. It’s a hard show. It’s a difficult production. It’s going to be non-stop, full-on.”

With a cast that includes Olympians Nancy Kerrigan and Simone Bales, and pop stars Normandi Kordei and Erika Jayne, Chmerkovskiy says his pairing isn’t the only ringer in the star-studded competition.

“To say that we just have this massive advantage, I think so, but I don’t think we’re the only ones that could pull off beautiful, beautiful numbers,” Maksim told E!

“I’m ready for us to be scrutinized a little different and judged a little different and rightfully so, we’ll do our best.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his partner will also compete against TV legends Charo and Mr. T, athletes David Ross and Rashad Jennings, comedian Chris Kattan, and bull rider Bonner Bolton. Maksim’s fiancée, Peta Murgatroyd, is partnered with Bachelor star Nick Viall.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy also took to Instagram to petition his fans to come up with a team name—and he made it clear that “H&M,” the name of the popular clothing retailer, will not fly. Maksim also gave “Morriscovskiy” a thumbs down.

Now all we need is a team name! Let's get creative y'all! (team 'Morriscovskiy' and team 'H&M' are NOT going to make it ????) A post shared by @maksimc on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s decision to return to Dancing with the Stars has been met with some mixed reviews. While diehard fans are thrilled that Maks is back, the Ukrainian pro dancer previously announced that he planned to stay home with his newborn son, Shai, and that no amount of money would sway his decision.

“I’m telling you right now I have zero interest in coming back as a dancer [next season],” Maks told Bravo’s the Daily Dish last fall.

“I’m going to have a newborn baby. I have zero want to do this. I promise you that. It’s been it for me two years ago. Trust me, I really don’t care how this comes across, but there’s no money on the planet that can replace me missing out the three, four, five months of my baby’s life. Zero chance. I can’t wait for all of this, diapers, and all of this stuff. I can’t wait for Peta to pursue her goals and whatever and I just want to be a stay-at-home dad.”

Practicing ventriloquism #babyChmerkovskiy A post shared by @maksimc on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

So why the change of tune? Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly he just couldn’t say no to joining his baby mama for Dancing With the Stars.

“I had a blast last season and this season is special because Peta is coming back,” Maksim told Us. “I just want to support her and at the same time, maybe have some healthy competition in the family?”

You can see Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Heather Morris in action when Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Getty Images for adidas]