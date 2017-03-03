‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Quits Her Job To Be A Full-Time Mom

Chelsea Houska is a licensed esthetician in South Dakota, but according to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star has put her career on the back burner after welcoming son Watson Cole in January.

During past episodes of Teen Mom 2, fans have seen Chelsea Houska at work, which is a rare thing for the women of the show, but from now on, she will reportedly be featured as a stay-at-home mom — much like the majority of her co-stars.

“[Chelsea Houska] has revealed she’s putting her career on hold for a little bit to take care of her newborn baby and her older daughter Aubree, 7,” Wetpaint Entertainment revealed to readers on March 1.

According to the report, a fan on Twitter asked Chelsea Houska if she still worked as an esthetician. In response, Houska said she was working up until she welcomed her second child on January 25.

Chelsea Houska went on to tell her fans and followers on Twitter that she is “lucky enough” to be able to stay home while her husband, Cole DeBoer, works as a traffic controller.

Although Chelsea Houska has ditched her full-time job in lieu of staying home with her young children, she makes a substantial amount from her role on MTV. In fact, according to Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, Houska made $250,000 for a past season and is now reportedly making closer to $300,000 per season.

As for her future, Chelsea Houska’s dad, Randy Houska, weighed in on her new role as a full-time mom and said that she is keeping her license up to date in case she ever wants to go back to her job as an esthetician or needs to for financial reasons.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating one another in 2014 and moved in together in 2015. From there, they became engaged and as their planning continued, Houska announced they were expecting their first child together. While many assumed this may sidetrack their wedding plans, Houska and DeBoer moved forward with their October 2016 wedding date and in January of this year, their first child arrived, Houska is also mom to Aubree from her past relationship with Lind.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have shared a number of photos in the weeks since welcoming baby Watson and there have also been several online videos shared of the baby and his family.

Prior to Chelsea Houska’s baby news in July 2016, the reality star spoke to People Magazine about her future plans for more children with DeBoer.

“We’re just going to get through this wedding, and then hopefully have some babies!” she said at the time. “I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many! I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

In addition to Chelsea Houska’s recent addition, Jenelle Evans also welcomed her third child weeks ago. On January 24, just one day before the birth of Houska’s son, Evans gave birth to her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, the first child for her and her boyfriend, David Eason. Chelsea Houska’s co-star Kailyn Lowry also shared baby news recently, confirming on her official website that she will welcome her third child this summer with an unidentified man.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her growing family, as well as her co-stars, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

