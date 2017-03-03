Hunter Biden’s Wife Accuses Him Of Spending Lavishly On Drugs And Prostitutes

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law, Kathleen Biden, is accusing her husband, Hunter Biden, of spending lavishly on drugs and prostitutes. According to divorce court documents filed by Kathleen, Hunter’s alleged drug use and infidelity led to their separation in October 2015.

Media attention has focused on the relationship between Hunter and his wife Kathleen, since it was confirmed that Hunter is dating the widow of his late brother, Beau.

Beau was Joe Biden’s eldest son, a former Delaware attorney general, who died in May 2015, aged 46, after a prolonged battle with brain cancer.

Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday, that Beau’s widow, Hallie, was having a romantic relationship with her former brother-in-law, Hunter. In the statement, Joe Biden said he and his wife Jill were aware of and approved of the relationship.

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” Joe Biden said in the statement. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Kathleen had filed divorce papers last December in a bid to end her marriage to Hunter, citing irreconcilable differences, the New York Daily News reports. She accused her husband of drug use and visiting prostitutes. She said that she separated from her husband due to “conduct” that “creates situations that are unsafe or traumatic for the children.”

The couple share three children, Finnegan, 18, Maisy, 16, and Naomi, 23, according to People.

However, on February 23, a week before it was revealed that Hunter was dating his late brother Beau Biden’s widow, his estranged wife, Kathleen, filed a motion in a D.C. Superior Court claiming that Hunter had “created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests” after their separation.

She asked the judge to stop Hunter from spending their marital money recklessly.

Kathleen claimed in the court document obtained by multiple media outlets, including Us Weekly, that on October 2016, Hunter reduced the monthly funds she received for the upkeep of herself and her children from $17,000 to $1,700. But, according to Kathleen, Hunter “secretly continued to spend lavishly, while complaining about the financial issues of the family.”

She alleged that Hunter transferred more than $120,000 of the family’s money to his personal bank account and then spent the money in “less than two months.” Hunter’s reckless spending left her with considerable outstanding bills to their housekeepers, medical providers and therapists, including “a tax debt of at least $313,970.”

“His spending rarely relates to legitimate family expenses, but focuses on his own travel (at times multiple hotel rooms on the same night), gifts for other women, alcohol, strip clubs, or other personal indulgences,” read the documents filed on February 23 by Kathleen’s lawyers in relation to the divorce case scheduled for hearing later in the month.

“Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills,” the documents continued.

Kathleen alleged further that Hunter, the family’s sole earner, has “continued to incur credit card debt… and has maxed out available cash advances.”

Kathleen requested the judge to provide Hunter with a monthly allowance of only $5,000, but asked that she receive $20,000 monthly.

The divorce documents indicated that Kathleen and Hunter married in July 1993 and separated in October 2015 after Beau died on May 30, 2015 from brain cancer. But it is uncertain when Hunter began having romantic relationship with Beau’s widow Hallie.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” Hunter said in statement released to the media on Wednesday. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

“Hunter and Kathleen have been separated for some time and are in the process of finalizing a divorce,” Sarah Mancinelli, Hunter’s lawyer, said in a statement to the New York Daily News. “Hunter loves and admires Kathleen as a person, a mother, and a friend. He hopes their privacy can be respected at this time.”

Hunter Biden has had previous trouble with drugs. The Wall Street Journal reported that he was discharged from the Navy Reserves in 2014 after he tested positive for cocaine. His name also featured in the Ashley Madison website leak, a dating website used by married people for extramarital affairs.

But Hunter denied that he owned the account, saying that someone had used his name without his knowledge or permission.

