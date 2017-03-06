Justin Bieber Celebrates Turning 23 With Kourtney Kardashian Amid Baby Rumors

Justin Bieber, the prince of pop, just turned 23. And while he gave his fans an early birthday gift of returning to Instagram, showering them with selfies, Justin didn’t fare too badly himself. But even as other celebrities showered him with birthday wishes, Bieber seemed to have already received what he wanted in the form of a reunion with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, 37.

As for where Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney’s children, fits into the picture, a source quoted by Hollywood Life revealed that Kardashian feels that Justin is more “mature” than Scott. Ouch.

For months, observers of Bieber’s and the reality TV star’s relationship have noticed that it’s gone from mere rumors that the two were hooking up to sightings of the couple. Justin and Kourtney have been seen everywhere as a pair from nightclubs to church. And when it comes to those church meetings, the source said that Kardashian appreciates that “spiritual” side of Bieber.

“Kourtney says Justin’s more mature than Scott, even though he’s a decade younger,” noted the insider.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] loves that [Justin Bieber is] as deeply spiritual as she is…She’s developed strong feelings for him.”

Church has provided “a real point of connection” for both the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Bieber, according to the source. The church dates occurred during February, but Kourtney and Justin haven’t been limiting themselves to meeting up in church in 2017.

Just as with their hookups in 2016, Kardashian and Bieber have managed to make time for dates. They recently were spotted on a late night date at the Peppermint Club in Hollywood, California.

Although some might question the age gap, the insider revealed that Kourtney isn’t worried about Justin’s age “one bit.” Rather than stress about what other people think, Kardashian views her relationship with Bieber as “real,” according to the source.

“[Kourtney] doesn’t care what anybody else thinks; this [relationship with Justin] is for real.”

While Kardashian’s and Bieber’s public dates were confirmed, Hollywood Take noted that baby rumors have swirled for months around the couple. In July, there were allegations that Kourtney was pregnant with Justin’s baby, and now similar pregnancy rumors have soared.

However, the media outlet reported that although one source claimed Kardashian and Bieber were contemplating having a baby together, insiders described the pregnancy rumors as “laughable.”

The relationship between Kourtney and Justin began in late August 2015. Their hookups reportedly started just after Kardashian broke up with Scott Disick. An insider cited by the media outlet explained the attraction that the reality TV star feels for Bieber.

“It’s just one of those things where it makes Kourtney feel good about herself…This young guy is into her, he thinks she’s hot.”

The source also revealed that it’s “not serious,” noting that when it comes to her feelings about her relationship with Justin, “she just wants to have fun.”

And while Kardashian is reportedly focused on having “fun” with Bieber, some of his other celebrity pals focused on wishing him happy birthday. Justin turned 23 on March 1, and Twitter lit up with happy birthday wishes for the prince of pop, reported Billboard.

Bieber’s mentor Usher expressed his pride in the singer.

“Happy Birthday @JustinBieber!! I’m proud of the man you’ve become. #JB23,” tweeted Usher.

Ryan Seacrest looked back on the history of his relationship with Bieber.

Crazy to think I've know this kid for 7 years now, happy bday @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/PneFRKzr8y — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 1, 2017

And as for what Kourtney Kardashian had to say on Bieber’s March 1 birthday? She offered some suggestions for those who have their own late nights having fun.

How to erase dark circles. ???? https://t.co/EMrCIpCWW1 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 1, 2017

But when it comes to Justin’s own birthday wishes, Us Weekly reported that the Grammy winner has stepped up to express his desire to become a better person.

Turning to Instagram, Bieber wrote out his goals for his 23rd birthday on March 1 in the caption of a throwback picture.

It's my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and and better man A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

“It’s my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and better man,” the Grammy winner captioned a childhood photo of himself smiling and blowing bubbles.

Justin also enjoyed a birthday getaway on a private jet, and he recently returned to the recording studio to focus on new music. The “Sorry” singer also is rumored to be involved in DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One.”

[Featured Image by Victor Fraile/Getty Images for Calvin Klein]