Chris Brown’s Drug Addiction Rumored Out Of Control, Source Of Most Problems

Chris Brown’s alleged addiction has grown as severe as ever, with the R&B star regularly turning to an assortment of drugs that include coke, Molly, Xanaz, marijuana and lean.

In a dark and searing expose of the 27-year-old hip-hop star, Billboard magazine also chronicles how the bad-boy singer also makes stalking the social media presence of former girlfriend Karrueche Tran to see who she’s with, what’s she doing and where she’s at, a daily part of his regular routine.

Things seem to have gotten so seriously out of control that Tran recently filed a restraining order requiring Brown to keep his distance from her, her mom and her brother. Hours after that, Tran’s best friend, Joseph Ryan La Cour, did likewise in securing his own order.

Brown’s wild mood swings have also reportedly become legendary among those who work around him, with the “Loyal” singer regularly threatening those in his crew and once even physically pummeling former manager Mike G after locking himself in a room with him during an apparent episode of withdrawal.

“He will cuss you out and say, ‘Hey, man, I’m functioning,” said a source. “‘I’m going to get the work out.’ And he does. But [he’s not] the first functional star who thinks they can handle those powerful drugs. I got to say with all my heart, he’s dancing with death.”

Those close to Brown claim they never know who they will encounter when they’re around him. Reports state that Brown also suffers from bipolar II and uses drugs to self-medicate.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is now preparing to embark on his 33-city The Party Tour junket with the full support of his record label RCA. Fellow artists 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G are also part of the tour.

Rather Brown can survive such a grueling schedule given his reported condition seems debatable. Billboard reported that he recently passed out in a bathroom for two hours during the shooting of the video “The Grass Is Greener.”

“You can talk to any drug addict or chemically imbalanced person, it doesn’t just go away,” a former friend of the R&B singer says. “It’s something you have to work on. You have to change your lifestyle. And he’s not doing the things he needs to do to get well, so he’s never going to be well. The kid is going to hit rock bottom.”

Most nights, Brown reportedly doesn’t sleep well, with his crew members awaking to find him watching sci-fi flicks and doing more drugs. Guards find themselves regularly checking his pulse to make sure he’s still alive.

Brown was also recently arrested following a standoff at his home with police, with the trouble starting after he was accused of pointing a gun at actress Baylee Curran. Though no charges were filed, TMZ also reported that Brown allegedly threw a duffel bag filled with drugs and guns out a window during the standoff.

Since being arrested in 2009, and charged with physically attacking then girlfriend Rhianna on Grammy night, Brown has now been arrested at least two more times and made at least two trips to rehab, both times being kicked out of the program.

Still, Brown can seemingly do no wrong among his countless fans. In 2016 alone, he managed seven debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 and he’s already scored one this year with “Party” featuring Usher.

In between, Brown and his entourage have infamously brawled with Drake and in 2013, he punched singer Frank Ocean. Soon after that, he and Tran split when word leaked he had fathered a child with another woman.

“He does, believe it or not, have a kind heart, and he just wants to be loved,” said a source described as once being close to the singer. “At the same time, he’s incapable of being loved and loving.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]