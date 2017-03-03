‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Girardi Promises All Erika Jayne On Season 24 Of ‘DWTS’

Erika Girardi isn’t holding back on Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star plans to unleash her alter ego, Erika Jayne, when she steps onto the dance floor this season. For those expecting Girardi, you might be disappointed.

“100 percent Erika Jayne,” she revealed in an interview with Fox News.

Apart from the dancing, Girardi promises to “push every limit ABC will let me do,” which should yield some pretty amazing outfits. Girardi is teamed up with dance pro Gleb Savchenko, who fully supports all of her costume decisions.

“I love that… I’m really looking forward to it,” he stated.

Girardi is pitted against some pretty tough competition this year and will need all the help she can get. In fact, the RHBH star admitted that she is a little worried about nailing the routines every week, especially considering how she doesn’t have experience with this kind of competition.

“I’m nervous for every [dance routine] because I’ve never done any of them so that’s all new to me,” she explained.

Fortunately, some of her RHBH co-stars offered some friendly advice. Lisa Vanderpump told Girardi to just have fun with it and enjoy her time on the show. Lisa Rinna assured her that it was a great experience and that it would get her into top shape in no time.

“Lisa Vanderpump told me to have a good time and Lisa Rinna told me it was the best time of her life and she’d never been in better shape,” she revealed.

According to E! News, Erika Girardi is currently in the middle of her sophomore season of RHOBH. Her appearance on DWTS will be the first time she has pulled double duty in the reality TV world. Despite the stress, Girardi likes her chances of taking home the mirror ball trophy, especially when she found her partner was Savchenko.

“I have a great partner. I’ve already pretty much won,” she admitted. “But we just need to do a little bit of dancing. I can’t wait to get in the studio for our first rehearsal. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

E! News caught up with Girardi after the full cast list was announced on Good Morning America. In addition to dishing on her new dance partner, Girardi revealed that she’s waiting for more advice from her fellow RHBH co-stars on how to handle things. Until then, she promised fans won’t be seeing much of her real self on the show.

“Oh, it’s all Erika Jayne,” she reiterated. “Erika Girardi isn’t even here. We left her at home.”

According to ABC News, Season 24 of DWTS features an all-star lineup, including Olympian Simone Biles, figure skating icon Nancy Kerrigan, and TV star Mr. T. Biles is teamed up with Sasha Farber and is trying to replicate her teammate Laurie Hernandez’s win last season. Hernandez and partner Val Chmerkovskiy won it all last year.

Chmerkovskiy is also back this season and will be dancing with Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei. Other celebrities this year include The Bachelor’s Nick Viall, who is partnered with Peta Murgatroyd.

Apart from the amazing cast of celebrities and sports figures, this season will also be the first time Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have competed against each other since the birth of their first kid a few months ago. Veteran pro Kym Herjavec is also back in action after a short break and wedding with Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec.

Fans can watch Girardi take the dance floor when Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC March 20.

