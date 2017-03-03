‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Friday, March 3 – Carly Slaps Truth Out Of Nelle

General Hospital spoilers for the Friday, March 3 episode of GH say Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has had enough of Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier). Nelle blames Carly for all her ill fortune and calls her the “B” word and that is Carly’s tipping point.

Carly gives Nelle a smack across the face that makes Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) wince. General Hospital spoilers say the issue between the women is neither knows the truth about the other but all will be revealed.

Nelle Regrets Everything

With the perspective of hindsight, General Hospital spoilers promise Nelle truly regrets her actions but when she started down this road, she didn’t know the Corinthos family. Nelle needs to spell out quickly that there was no sex with Sonny, just a roofy.

Nelle must calm Carly down on the next General Hospital so she can try and preserve her shot at a future with Michael. Carly will be floored by Nelle’s trinkets of the rattle and letter from Frank Benson according to General Hospital spoilers.

Alexis Terrified And Angry

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is shocked when Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) tells her Sam gave birth and is in a coma at General Hospital and Liv is to blame. General Hospital spoilers say Alexis is stunned but Monica helps her through this tough time.

Alexis is struggling with her alcoholic tendencies and Sam’s looming tragedy doesn’t help say General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub. Alexis is there and horrified to see Sam in a coma but joyous to meet Scout and hold her granddaughter at General Hospital.

Jason: I’m not strong enough to do any of this without you. MY BABIES ???? #JaSam #GH pic.twitter.com/yKCj7tMiHa — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) March 2, 2017

Jason Breaks Down

The General Hospital spoilers promo for Thursday, March 3 shows Jason falling apart at Sam’s bedside while she lies in a coma in ICU at General Hospital. Jason tells his sleeping beauty that he can’t do this alone. He needs her to come back to him.

Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) is there for Jason but also needs to see her mom Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) who is still at General Hospital for treatment. General Hospital spoilers promise Robin tells her mom about Sam but doesn’t want to offer details.

Liv Makes Her Move At GH

Downstairs in the parking lot of General Hospital, Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) meets Liv and offers to help her. Handsome Griffin is too much of a good Samaritan to realize what Liv has in store according to recent General Hospital spoilers.

Liv is there for what’s under General Hospital and Griffin soon becomes an unwitting pawn in Liv’s rotten plans. Liv has Julian Jerome (William deVry) in a tight spot. Julian may be crammed in a trunk Liv is struggling to move. Who knows what she’s done?

Anna Senses A Disturbance In The Force

General Hospital spoilers promise Anna’s spy senses are tingling and she knows Robin is keeping something from her. Robin told Jason downstairs at General Hospital she doesn’t want her mom to know Liv is back from the dead since the stress might hamper her recovery.

Robin worries for Anna’s safety, say new General Hospital spoilers, but is the cancer or Liv the bigger threat? Unless Robin tells Anna about Liv, Anna won’t be prepared to defend herself. Right now she’s frail, stuck at General Hospital, and a sitting duck.

Jordan Tries To Be A Cop

Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) tries something new on the next General Hospital and does a bit of legitimate police work, but it’s off track, as usual. Jordan decides to interrogate Ava Jerome (Maura West) promise General Hospital spoilers.

Ava doesn’t know a thing about her big sister, has never met her, and thought she was dead says General Hospital history. Jordan is quizzing the wrong Jerome. She needs to find Julian since he knows what Liv is up to and can point them to her plot at General Hospital.

Friday’s show looks action packed, sad, and fraught with drama according to General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]