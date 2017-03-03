Prince Harry In Jamaica With Girlfriend Meghan Markle: What’s Cooking?

Prince Harry has been spotted in Jamaica. This time, his girlfriend Meghan Markle is joining him. Soon after Suits Season 6 finale was over, Season 7 of the show was confirmed. Meghan, who plays a major character called Rachel in the TV show, has been long speculated to leave the show because of her Royal commitments. It is also speculated that the couple is going to get engaged as early as September this year. At this point, Prince Harry’s decision to take Meghan to Jamaica definitely adds fuel to fire.

Prince Harry was seen at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday. He reportedly had a premium economy seat on the Virgin Atlantic flight to Jamaica. According to reports, an old woman was asked to change her seat for security reasons. He is apparently all set to attend his best friend Tom Inskip’s wedding in Jamaica. Meghan is apparently joining in to get familiar with the prince’s closest friends. The 35-year-old is going to take a private jet from Toronto to Montego Bay just in time to attend the wedding on Friday.

Prince Harry’s weekend gateway in Jamaica will consist of “the mother of all parties,” which will last for three days. According to rumors, champion athlete Usain Bolt is going to attend the wedding ceremony. One source has revealed it to Daily Mail Online that Prince Harry is “heads over heels” about Meghan Markle. This is the first time he has been so open about being a couple with her.

This one could go all the way.

Jamaica may bring mixed emotions for the Suits actress, who got married to Trevor Engleson over there in 2011. They dated for seven years and eventually got married at the Jamaica Inn in Ochos Rios. However, the marriage with her producer husband lasted only a couple of years. This time, she is going to accompany her prince to Round Hill Hotel and Villas. The villas at the private 110-acre plantation style resort costs as much as £1,600 (around $2,000) for one night. According to sources, the resort has been exclusively booked for the people attending the wedding. The guests have apparently been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in a relationship since last summer. Even though they live in different continents and have two entirely different backgrounds, it has not become an obstacle to their romance. The American actress spent significant time earlier this year with her prince at Kensington Palace. She went back to Toronto for work commitments. She is all set to join Prince Harry in Jamaica now.

Wedding rumors are rife for the couple. One of the Daily Mail Online sources indicates that the couple could get engaged by the end of this year. It is also rumored that Meghan will leave acting before becoming a part of the British Royal Family. There are speculations that she is going to request Suits makers to write her off the show. According to Us Weekly’s sources, Meghan Markle is “ready to move away from acting.” Suits Season 7 could be the last time she features in the show.

She’s started thinking of the bigger picture.

Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle do “see a life together.” The source suggests that they could get engaged “by the end of summer.” That means they might get married before September 21. Prince Harry’s decision to take Meghan to Jamaica to introduce her to his best friends might be the “next step” forward, especially after she had a chance to get familiarized with the Royals earlier.

