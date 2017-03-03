‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child, Who Is Her Baby Daddy?

Kailyn Lowry is expecting her third child — but she’s not revealing the identity of the baby’s father.

On February 24, after weeks of speculation, the Teen Mom 2 star took to her blog where she shared a message with her fans and followers and confirmed her pregnancy.

In her post, Kailyn Lowry told fans she was pregnant and revealed that people close to her sold her out before she was ready to go public with the news. “I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines,” she explained.

According to Kailyn Lowry, her pregnancy was a choice and while she is well-aware that many won’t agree with her decision to welcome a third child with a third baby daddy, she said she is surrounded by support from loved ones. As for why she kept the pregnancy a secret from fans for so long, Lowry spoke of health complications and said she was dealing with a high risk pregnancy.

“I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief,” Kailyn Lowry wrote.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

In late 2015, while married to Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry conceived her third child but later suffered a miscarriage. During episodes of the seventh season of Teen Mom 2, Lowry was seen opening up about the heartbreak and taking aim at Marroquin for not being a better support system for her during the difficult time.

Shortly after the miscarriage, Javi Marroquin, the father of Kailyn Lowry’s youngest son, Lincoln, 3, was deployed and until August of last year, he was stationed in Qatar with the Air Force. Lowry and Marroquin got married in 2012 and in May of last year, as he remained deployed, the reality star confirmed her plans for divorce. Six months later, Lowry, who shares a 7-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera conceived a child with another man.

“Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me,” Kailyn Lowry explained, not confirming what her complications were.

“When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more [children],” she continued. “This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay.”

As fans will recall, Kailyn Lowry’s split from Javi Marroquin was partially blamed on the fact that she said she did not want to have more kids. While Marroquin wanted to further expand their family, Lowry claimed she was not on board with welcoming any more children and said she preferred to instead focus on her career.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

As for who may have fathered Kailyn Lowry’s child, a topic she failed to discuss in her blog, there have been a few names thrown into the mix, including Chris Lopez, producer JC Cueva and Tyler Hill. According to an In Touch Weekly report on March 2, Lopez recently hinted he could be the mystery man when he tweeted about his “miracle baby.” In another report by the magazine, Tyler Hill and JC Cueva were mentioned, along with Lowry’s exes, Marroquin and Rivera, who both seem highly unlikely.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, including exes Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]