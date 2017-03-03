Gwen Stefani Reportedly Blindsided By Gavin Rossdale Being ‘Sad’ Over Split

Gavin Rossdale is trying to move forward with his life after divorcing Gwen Stefani. In an interview with People, Rossdale finally opened up about the shocking split and admitted that it was a sad time in his life. Was Stefani blindsided by the revelations?

“We’ve been through that, and this is a new day,” Rossdale shared.

Rossdale and Stefani divorced in the summer of 2015 after 13 years of marriage. Shortly after the split, Rossdale came under fire with allegations of infidelity with the couple’s nanny. The rocker, unfortunately, didn’t dish on any details about the divorce or the rumors that he cheated.

Ahead of the release of his new album, Black and White Rainbows, Rossdale reflected on how the divorce affected members of his family.

“I just think that life is really complex, and it just works its way, and it’s impossible to unravel all the time; it’s impossible to think about that,” he shared. “It’s just the way that it goes sometimes, and it’s sad. I think that 20 years and three amazing children is quite incredible in and of itself. That’s being optimistic about it.”

Started dating Blake Shelton shortly after the breakup. While the “No Doubt” alum’s romance played out in the media, Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Rossdale decided to keep things tightly under wraps. Although Stefani wrote about the divorce in her latest album, Rossdale took a different route and omitted any songs about the split.

Instead, Rossdale decided to write songs that would appeal to a wider audience. True to his word, his new album is filled with tracks that are more universal in nature and talk about the future instead of dwelling on the past.

Despite Rossdale’s revealing interview, E! News reports that Stefani and Shelton are stronger than ever. In fact, the two have been spending an enormous amount of time together over the past few months. This includes a special trip to Mexico, where Stefani and Shelton took the stage during Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa concert.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Shelton and Stefani are also heating things up on the set of The Voice. The two are currently competing against each other on the hit singing competition and aren’t afraid to flirt in front of the cameras. At several one points during the premiere, Gwen Stefani ran over and sat on Shelton’s lap.

Of course, not everyone is happy about the constant flirting. Fellow coach Adam Levine revealed that he often feels like a “third wheel” on the show and said the entire experience has been “weird.”

Shelton and Stefani’s flirting doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Just last month, insiders revealed that they were planning on having a baby before tying the knot. Stefani is rumored to be undergoing IVF treatments to help get pregnant, though the rumors have not been confirmed.

While things are going great between Shelton and Stefani, the same can’t be said of his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert. Us Magazine reports that Lambert recently dished on her divorce with Shelton, saying that it was a time in her life when started “drinking a little extra.”

“Anyways, I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’m still sitting there,” she explained during her concert in Chicago. “So I wrote a song about it.”

Thankfully, Lambert found love shortly after the divorce. She is currently dating fellow country star Anderson East. Lambert is also reaping the benefits of her latest album, The Weight of These Wings.

New episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

