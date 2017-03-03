Priyanka Chopra And Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Oscars Banter Moves To Twitter

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson retweeted a news article with a photo of himself laughing with Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars. Dwayne joked that Priyanka told him that wearing blue velvet makes his head look larger than it is.

Luv me some @priyankachopra. Here she tells me how wearing blue velvet makes my head look even larger than it actually is. #Baywatch #Oscars https://t.co/E1sLt2CgDz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 1, 2017

The Quantico actress was quick to reply with, “Haha as if!!” and said Johnson looked “extremely dapper” in blue velvet.

Later on, Chopra, a Bollywood actress-turned-Hollywood A-lister, generated a ton of mixed reviews from fashion gurus as she rocked her Ralph & Russo-fitted white gown. Priyanka flaunted her toned body in an unconventional dress at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old paired her gown with towering ivory heels.

In opting out of a necklace, Chopra drew complete focus to the linear top of the dress. Priyanka finished her look with a stunning pair of $5 million 60-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

The gown was adorned with geometric details complete with a structured bodice, giving a glimpse of Priyanka’s svelte figure through a slit in the back. The former Bollywood actress said she stopped fretting about the fashion police.

“I used to (get bothered about fashion policing) but not so much now. Now, I wear what I like and what I’m comfortable in and if someone doesn’t like that, they don’t… They are entitled to their own opinion.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Priyanka looked ultra-glam in her golden body-fitting Ralph Lauren gown at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. The hand-embroidered piece has a plunging neckline and was custom-made for Priyanka. Chopra wore her hair in her usual middle part with loose waves. The actress accessorized her elegant look with a bold diamond pendant. This was Priyanka’s first time attending the Golden Globe Awards, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Chopra never disappoints when it comes to the red carpet. Priyanka’s white Oscar gown was among the top trending Oscar red carpet dresses of 2016, according to Google. Chopra had chosen a white embellished strapless Zuhair Murad gown for the Oscars, where she was one of the presenters.

So delighted that my Oscar outfit featured in @Google's #YearInSearch! Thank you for the love! #ZuhairMurad Google.com/2016 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:04am PST

Priyanka Chopra’s 2016 Emmys Dress

Priyanka and Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift’s ex, hit it off at the 2016 Emmy Awards thanks to Chopra’s super glamorous red Jason Wu dress. Chopra appeared on The Tonight Show and was complimented by host Jimmy Fallon on how she looked in her chic dress.

Hey @priyankachopra! your #Emmys dress is so cool. And than with your sweet smile , u was stolen the world of heart. pic.twitter.com/VHSyr2oKAG — Htet Htet Pyone Cho (@phyusinphway) September 19, 2016

“I walked out with this big train, and I did it for the first time, because I was like, ‘Oh, it’s so pretty, and I feel princess-y… And after I twirled once, I was twirling all night… Then, onstage, Tom [Hiddleston] made me twirl, and I was only twirling.”

The Quantico star told Jimmy Fallon, “This was my Marilyn Monroe moment.”

Priyanka Chopra doesn’t believe in drawing differences between the industries and focuses on similarities binding the entertainment world together.

“I have said often enough in the past, there are many similarities between the two industries… both in the good and the not so good aspects. There are also differences and I guess that’s what makes each unique to itself.”

RELATED ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR:

Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Metallic Ralph Lauren Dress

Priyanka Chopra Goes Nude For Sexy ‘Quantico’ Role? Bollywood Heroine Talks Nudity In Hot Hollywood Scenes

Priyanka Chopra Takes On New Role As Global Goodwill Ambassador Of UNICEF

Priyanka Chopra: Breaking Bollywood Stereotypes In ‘Quantico,’ Priyanka Talks Success, Hindi Songs, Hindi Movies, And Gives New York House Tour [Video]

Taylor Swift’s Ex Tom Hiddleston Loves Priyanka Chopra

The 89th edition of the Oscars welcomed many Indian actors, including Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel, his mother, and Indian child actor Sunny Pawar, 8. Many fans of Chopra were happy to find that the India-set film The Jungle Book won for visual effects. And late Indian actor Om Puri was commemorated in the “In Memoriam” montage.

Chopra was recently appointed UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador. Priyanka was recognized at the UNICEF’s 70th-anniversary gala at the United Nations headquarters in New York, according to People. The Quantico actress posed for a number of photos alongside David Beckham, who presented her with the title of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadorship during the night’s celebration.

In India, Chopra was involved with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund. The Baywatch star is said to be a longtime advocate for the rights of women.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]