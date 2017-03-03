Selena Gomez’s New Song ‘It Ain’t Me’ Isn’t About Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been linked to one another since they split in 2012 and earlier this year, after Gomez released her latest single, “It Ain’t Me,” the track was rumored to have been inspired by their past relationship.

In the song, which also features Kygo, the 24-year-old sings about a time when her former partner was 17 and describes how their relationship turned south due to his wild behavior and late-night antics.

“Somewhere along the lines… We stopped seeing eye to eye… You were staying out all night… And I had enough,” Selena Gomez sings on the track.

As fans will recall, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began dating when they were teenagers but in 2012, they called it quits after two years of dating. Since then, Bieber has been linked to a number of other female celebrities, including models Hailey Baldwin, Jessica Serfaty, and Ashley Moore, and reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

Selena Gomez’s latest song lyrics, which also include, “Who’s waking up to drive you home

When you’re drunk and all alone?,” may sound like a Bieber-inspired song, but according to a report, the track wasn’t actually written by Gomez. Instead, songwriters Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt are behind the hit single.

Watt “has a friendship with [Selena Gomez]. And I think that when she had heard that Andrew was a writer on this song, it sparked in her,” Tamposi explained to Elle magazine. “When she heard it, she knew… I think at that time in her life, the song spoke to her.”

Selena Gomez wan’t involved with the project when the song was first written, but according to Tamposi, songwriters “have an idea of what the artist is going through, and sometimes we utilize that as an inspiration to try and connect with the artist.”

As for the rumors regarding Justin Bieber, she continued on, confirming, “[I] can’t necessarily say that this is the song directed at Justin, but I do think this is a song for her just displaying her strength as a woman in this industry and that particular place that she is in her life… it’s natural for any human being at her age to be going through the things she’s been going through, but the difference is she’s caught under a microscope. She can be shamed for her struggles.”

In August of last year, Selena Gomez announced she was suffering from panic attacks, anxiety, and depression and in the months that followed, she reportedly spent 90 days in rehab. However, while Gomez claimed at the time that her issues were related to Lupus, a Life & Style source claimed otherwise.

According to an insider, Selena Gomez was blaming Lupus for her troubles, but in reality, it was her drama-plagued relationship with Justin Bieber that allegedly sent her over the edge and ultimately promoted her rehab stay.

“Her biggest addiction is Justin. She became a different person around him,” a source said at the time, according to a report by the magazine on March 2.

The insider went on to claim that Selena Gomez was extremely jealous and possessive of Justin Bieber and reportedly felt like she had to keep up with his party boy lifestyle — even when it came to his drinking and smoking.

Since her 2016 stint in rehab, Selena Gomez appears to be in a much healthier place. In addition to her triumphant return to the spotlight at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles last November, Gomez has been traveling the world with her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, and was recently photographed attending one of his shows in Paris, France.

