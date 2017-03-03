‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ A Genuine Nintendo Switch Masterpiece?

The makers of the Nintendo Switch console are sure to buzzing as reviews of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are released. Let’s face it, everyone suspected that the latest iteration of The Legend of Zelda game series was always set to be a hit, but critics are claiming that this might just be the best game ever. The Legend of Zelda is one of the most popular, and absorbing, games ever. It seems almost unbelievable, that it is 30-years since we were first introduced to Link and Princess Zelda, way back in 1987.

Generations of gamers have grown up with The Legend of Zelda, and Breath of the Wild is the 19th episode in the Zelda story. The frequent delays in the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been frustrating for fans of the series, but if the critics are to be believed, the wait has been worthwhile. Not only is Breath of the Wild set to be a massive hit, Business Insider claims that the game is a good enough reason to buy the new Nintendo Switch console.

Japanese game and console company Nintendo are looking to catch the trend for more versatile computing. Nintendo have taken a similar concept to Microsoft’s Surface Pro range, by adding the versatility to turn a home desktop device into a portable tablet. Of course, unless there are great games to play, a console is simply a lump of plastic and electronics. It seems that Nintendo have pulled off a masterstroke, by timing today’s release of the Nintendo Switch with a simultaneous release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Legend of Zelda fans will be relieved to know that Link is still the game’s main hero, but as the game launches it’s revealed that he has been asleep for 100-years, after losing a battle with Ganon.

Is ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ The Best Game Ever?

The Nintendo Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, have only been on the shelves for a few hours, and the stakes could not have been higher for Nintendo. The company will be relieved to find that the critics are praising both the game and the new console.

Forbes says that Breath of the Wild is one of the best games ever made and rates it 10/10, and calls it “the one game to Hyrule them all.”

“TheLegend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is unflinchingly ambitious and tirelessly innovative, and yet it feels like the natural culmination of decades of game design experience rolled into one big, awe-inspiring experience.”

Gamespot also rated Breath of the Wild 10/10. They say that the environment is gorgeous, the gameplay infinitely intriguing, and that it retains a “sense of challenge and mystery.” They claim that the game is a defining moment for Nintendo.

“Breath of the Wild is a defining moment for The Legend of Zelda series, and the most impressive game Nintendo has ever created.”

With TheLegend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo seems to have shaken itself out of a degree of lethargy. This is a true role-playing game, but there are aspects of survivalist games and first person action games. Breath of the Wild adds the open world vastness of games like Skyrim, enemies have become much more intelligent. Expect to face enemies who will attempt to defeat your defense and learn your combat style. You will need to learn ways to exploit your enemy’s weaknesses, solve puzzles and improve your accuracy with your weapons of choice.

TheLegend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is widely described as gaming masterpiece. The bad news is that, if you live with a gamer, don’t expect to see them leave their Nintendo Switch Consoles for some considerable time to come. The critics are unanimous in declaring that TheLegend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in itself a good enough reason to invest in the Nintendo Switch console.

[Featured Image by Nintendo]