Susan Lucci Auctions Off All My Children Items: Own A Piece Of Erica Kane For $1

Susan Lucci is cleaning out her closets for a good cause. The All My Children icon is auctioning off hundreds of personal items through estate marketplace Everything But the House, and she’s donating a portion of the proceeds to United Cerebral Palsy of New York City.

Lucci told Entertainment Tonight that items for sale include pieces from her four-decade career in daytime TV, including outfits she wore when playing the iconic soap vixen Erica Kane and furniture items from her All My Children dressing room. The auction, which runs through March 10, includes items starting as low as $1.

Some of the 900 items Susan Lucci is selling include the black evening dress she wore to the 1993 Emmy Awards, a black straw hat she wore to the Kentucky Derby, and a vintage gold lamé Anne Klein suit that she wore when she met Rat Packers Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin. In addition to a treasure trove of designer and couture dresses and shoes from Lucci’s closet, there are also props from All My Children, autographed posters and publicity photos, and even the leather Crate and Barrel sofa from Susan’s dressing room.

The cerebral palsy charity is close to Susan Lucci’s heart. Last year, Susan’s 8-year-old grandson, Brendan, was diagnosed with the congenital disorder. Lucci told ET she wanted to give her loyal fans access to some of the items she wore on both Devious Maids and All My Children while benefitting this very important cause.

In addition, a sweepstakes tied into the auction will give one lucky fan the opportunity to do lunch with Lucci.

“The idea is, so many people had lunch with me every day for so many years as Erica Kane, and this is the chance for them to come to New York and we’ll have lunch in person at one of my favorite restaurants in New York,” Lucci said.

Susan Lucci told the Los Angeles Times that the gold jumpsuit has special meaning to her. Back in the late 1970s, Lucci wore the two-piece suit to a New York cocktail reception honoring Lucille Ball when Sammy Davis Jr. approached her to tell her how much he enjoyed watching her every day on All My Children.

“I looked over to where he was gesturing and there was Frank Sinatra,” Susan said.

“When I got over there, I saw that Frank Sinatra was speaking to Dean Martin and Shirley MacLaine. So to meet Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Shirley MacLaine on that same evening was very thrilling, and that silky, gold lamé jumpsuit was what I was wearing that night.”

While she hopes to make a lot of money for charity, Susan Lucci also wants her personal items to be accessible to all of her fans. Bids start super low so everyone has a chance to own a piece of the Emmy-winning actress’s past.

“Something I’m very happy about is that we’re making these things accessible to the very loyal, passionate fans,” Lucci told the Times. “And the bidding on every item opens at $1, so it’s accessible to everyone. I love that.”

Lucci told Fox News that fans saw the Kentucky Derby hat a newspaper photo that made it look like she was “scheming” on Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, who were seated in front of her.

“There’s a picture that appeared in the newspapers after that,” Susan told Fox. “And I’m looking at them, believe me, I was just thrilled to be there. I looked in the picture, however, like I’m having a real Erica Kane scheming moment. I looked so like, ‘Hmm…how can I knock her off?'”

All My Children fans also have the chance to own a very personal item from Lucci’s iconic character’s past.

“There’s lingerie from Erica Kane, one of my honeymoons to Adam Chandler, played by the fabulous David Canary,” Lucci told Fox. “One of my honeymoons with him. When he took me to someplace I didn’t want to go and I didn’t want to be married to him anyhow, so I jumped out of the window and ran off. So there’s that lingerie.”

You can access Susan Lucci’s online auction here. You can enter the lunch date sweepstakes on the EBTH website.

