The Weeknd And Bella Hadid Reunite As Selena Gomez Plots To Get More Serious

Selena Gomez is reportedly planning to introduce love interest The Weeknd to her parents soon, according to Hollywood Life.

Gomez was allegedly not disturbed by the recent reunion between The Weeknd (real nae Abel) and his ex Bella Hadid at the recent H&M Paris Fashion Week show.

The Weeknd’s ex Bella was walking the catwalk at the show. Abel was performing at the show.

Some outlets, including Hollywood Life, reported that The Weeknd’s performance may even have been sending a secret message to model Bella.

The Weeknd chose to perform his song “Nothing Without You,” from his Starboy album, at the H&M Paris Fashion Week show.

The mag alleges that The Weeknd used to sing a line from that song to Bella while they were dating.

A source told Hollywood Life that Bella’s friends were shocked that he would choose to sing that line while Bella was walking the runway.

“Bella’s friends were shocked by the song he chose to sing… He used to sing the chorus (I’m nothing without you) to her all the time. And then he goes and sings that when he knows she’ll be walking on the runway.”

The source claimed that the experience was very emotional for Bella Hadid, though she tried not to show it.

“It was very emotional for Bella but she didn’t let anyone see her sweat.”

Tabloids scrambled to fabricate headlines that Selena Gomez was upset.

In the days before the reunion, Hollywood Life published a picture of Selena Gomez looking a little tired and drained, and claimed that it was evidence that Selena was “distraught” about leaving her boyfriend near Bella.

Gomez spent much of Paris Fashion Week with The Weeknd but had to leave paris shortly before his reunion with Bella Hadid.

Unfortunately she had to return home on March 1, and as you can see in the pictures of her making her way through the Atlanta, Georgia airport, Selena looks like she would rather be anywhere else in the world.

The report adds that “[Selena] had to leave her boyfriend behind in another country, and shortly after she left he had a pretty awkward run-in with his ex, Bella Hadid, 20. Not cool!”

The writer admits that Bella and Abel (The Weeknd) may not have been aware that they would be reuniting on stage in the days after Selena left Paris.

Selena and The Weeknd are said to be planning a Texas trip, and Gomez is reportedly keen to introduce him to her family, reports Hollywood Life.

It’s getting serious! Selena Gomez is planning to introduce The Weeknd to her family members in Texas.

The ex-Disney star reportedly thinks her family will love Abel and appreciate how funny and warm he is.

Gomez is waiting for The Weeknd to finish his current tour before she asks him to come to Texas, according to an insider.

A source told the magazine, “Selena knows her family would love Abel [Tesfaye]… He’s so warm and funny he will get along great with her family members. She’s planning on bringing him to Texas to get to know them better as soon as his tour is finished.”

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid dated for two years before Abel ended the relationship.

Fans observed that Bella unfollowed Selena Gomez on social media when Gomez and The Weeknd first hooked up.

Some reports claimed that Hadid was distressed by the union between Selena and her ex, especially after reports claimed that Abel was treating Selena like a queen, flying her away on holidays and spending lots of money on her.

Some reports even claimed that Gigi Hadid, the sister of Bella, was threatening to take revenge on Selena and Abel if she found out anything happened between them while Bella was still dating him.

