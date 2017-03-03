Angelina Jolie Loses Battle Against Brad Pitt In Hollywood

Angelina Jolie is coping with the headline-making divorce from Brad Pitt by stuffing herself with tarantulas, according to USA Today. The 41-year-old actress, who has been absent from the public eye since the September, 2016 divorce from Pitt, has returned with revelations about her post-divorce struggles.

It may have been nearly six months since Angelina Jolie and Pitt filed papers for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, but the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress is still nowhere near getting past the painful and dirty divorce, which has taken a serious toll on her public image.

But Angelina Jolie apparently knows the best way to cope with divorce: eat tarantulas with the kids! In a recent BBC video recorded during Jolie’s visit to Cambodia to promote First They Killed My Father, the actress is seen skillfully cooking scorpions with her cast members and kids.

First, Angelina Jolie comfortably explains how to remove the fangs out of a spider and sautée it. And then the filmmaker advises starting with crickets and a beer.

“And then you kind of move up to tarantulas.”

For those wrinkling their nose, Angelina Jolie insists that tarantulas actually taste “really good.” And her kids seem to agree. Jolie’s eight-year-old son Knox, whom she shares with Pitt, revealed that tarantulas taste like “dry, flavorless chips.”

Talking about her latest passion project, which is set during the Khmer Rouge genocide that killed more than 2 million people, Angelina Jolie opened up about her painful divorce from Pitt.

“It was very difficult. Many people find themselves in this situation.”

Angelina Jolie insisted that her “whole family” has been through “a difficult time” since the divorce, but was quick to add that she’s focused on “my children, our children.” Jolie and Pitt share six kids together: 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Even though the media coverage of the divorce and the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Pitt made their divorce look very dirty and hostile, the Maleficent actress stressed that they “are and forever will be a family.”

“I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Now that Angelina Jolie is divorcing Pitt, who was often called the only reason Jolie had been engaging in Hollywood schmoozing, and now that she’s focused on filmmaking projects outside the U.S., the actress has never been more removed from Hollywood, according to the Telegraph.

Whether or not that means Angelina Jolie is officially done with Hollywood, even if she did want to come back to the movie industry with all the glory and honor, it would be practically impossible – at least for now.

Angelina Jolie’s divorce from Pitt and their subsequent dirty legal battle has dented her public image. Furthermore, no PR agency reportedly wants to take her on because she’s too “toxic” for Hollywood.

There are several factors that explain Angelina Jolie’s marred reputation in the movie industry. First, Jolie, who has been together with Pitt since 2004, went too hard on her former husband. As her lawyer infamously wrote in Jolie’s divorce papers, Pitt was “terrified that the public will learn the truth.”

But as their legal battle unfolded, Pitt kept maintaining the image of a good guy. Even the child abuse investigation, which eventually cleared Pitt, didn’t take a toll on the Fury actor’s public image.

Angelina Jolie, meanwhile, kept taking hits from the media and social media users, who painted her as the untrustworthy party in the former couple’s divorce. If getting a standing ovation at a major Hollywood awards ceremony is any indication, then Pitt’s hero’s welcome at January’s Golden Globes showed who has won the Jolie vs. Pitt divorce battle.

