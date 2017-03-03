‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Says Javi Marroquin Confirmed Kailyn Lowry Pregnancy

Jenelle Evans confirmed Kailyn Lowry was expecting her third child before she did — but why?

Prior to Lowry’s pregnancy confirmation on her blog, Jenelle Evans posted a message to fans on social media about the Teen Mom 2 star’s baby. However, while Evans was immediately criticized for doing so, she has since blamed the ordeal on Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, who she claims informed her of the news.

Days ago, Radar Online revealed that Lowry had blasted Jenelle Evans during an appearance on the Teen Mom 2 after show earlier this week after Evans congratulated her on her third child before she was able to make her baby news official.

“[Jenelle Evans] tweeted something that she heard from the crew before I announced it,” Lowry said on the live special. “I wasn’t planning to announce it that way. I didn’t get to do it the way I wanted.”

According to Lowry, she wasn’t sure if Jenelle Evans sent her well-wishes because she was truly happy to hear the news — or if she was trying to be a “smart a**.” As Lowry reminded Teen Mom 2 viewers, she and Evans haven’t always been on good terms. Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans reportedly apologized to Lowry after the fact and suggested it was actually Marroquin who broke the news.

As for Marroquin, he denied leaking the pregnancy but didn’t get any sort of apology for being blamed.

“I’m so sorry to Jenelle,” Lowry tweeted.

Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry were on good terms years ago when they appeared alongside one another on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant, but things have gone downhill between them since they began starring on Teen Mom 2.

“They just haven’t always seen eye to eye at different times throughout the years,” the Radar Online insider said. “She did feel bad about calling her out. Once [Jenelle Evans] explained the situation to her privately, she did apologize.”

In recent years, Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry have butted heads on a number of occasions and often do so on Twitter. During one particular feud, Lowry poked fun at Jenelle Evans’ mystery illness and she fought back on Twitter.

“Your attitude will kill you one day,” Jenelle Evans wrote to Lowry. “No wonder you feel the world’s against [you]… So you pick on me?”

During another feud, Lowry took aim at Jenelle Evans on Twitter after her co-star spoke out about her multiple cosmetic procedures during an interview.

“When your cast mates subtly throw shade at you. It’s cool though,” Lowry tweeted, as Jenelle Evans responded, “Sometimes you just have to block people in life that you once believed to be your friend.”

Jenelle Evans then told fans that she’s always been the “black sheep of the group” when it comes to her relationships with her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, who also include Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska.

Jenelle Evans and her co-star, Chelsea Houska, both welcomed children with their partners in January of this year. As fans will recall, Evans and her boyfriend, David Eason, welcomed daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, on January 24 after about a year and a half of dating, and Houska gave birth to son Watson Cole DeBoer on January 25 — just months after marrying husband Cole DeBoer. Since then, both women have treated their fans to several social media photos of their new babies.

