‘South Park’ Season 21 To Be Different; ‘Fractured But Whole’ Release Date Moved

Fans may have to wait a bit before the highly anticipated South Park Season 21 release date arrives this year. While there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that it will arrive this year, Comedy Central is yet to announce when it will start airing this year. For fans of the adult animated series, here as some spoilers as well as the latest update on its game, the South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

Fans definitely enjoyed season 20 of the show which was, for the most part, election-flavored. In fact, pre-election episodes centered about a “turd sandwich” and a “giant douche,” parodies that pointed to the perceived deficiencies of both presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. With all the fun and entertainment of the election-themed season last year, one can expect the series to continues dishing even more political parodies in South Park Season 21, now that Trump is in office.

But apparently, it is an undertaking that even seasoned animator and co-creator Trey Parker deemed to be too tricky. In a gist, Parker is saying that real-life politics is already a comedy that is hard to top. For this reason, the show’s co-creator revealed that when South Park Season 21 release date arrives, it will be less politically-flavored than the previous season.

“It’s tricky now because satire has become reality,” Parker told Australian Broadcasting Corporation in an interview. Apparently, the team already had some difficulties keeping up with then presidential candidate Donald Trump with Parker admitting that “what was actually happening was much funnier than anything we could come up with.”

In South Park Season 20, the series used the character, Mr. Garrison, as a Trump stand in. There were even reports that the team did not expect him to win and had already made an episode which would have reflected Hillary’s win. According to Vox, the seventh episode last season was initially announced as “The Very First Gentleman” which most likely reflected a plot that factored Hillary. However, it was released as “Oh, Jeez,” which indicates that there was some speedy rewriting involved.

“So we decided to kind of back off and let them do their comedy and we’ll do ours,” Parker admitted defeat in the same ABC interview. However, it might be too early to conclude that the show would be keeping its hands of politics in the coming season. A lot of things could happen between now and the time when South Park Season 21 air date arrives. Who knows, Trey Parker and Matt Stone might still be tempted to devote an episode or two for Washington events.

Meanwhile, fans who originally planned to while away their time playing the highly anticipated South Park: The Fracture But Whole game release may have to wait a bit longer. Originally announced last E3 for a December 2016 release, the latest update from Ubisoft suggest that the game could arrive much later than the South Park Season 21 premiere.

Based on the tv series, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is an upcoming role-playing game from Ubisoft. It is the installment of South Park: The Stick Of Truth which was released back in 2014.

Ubisoft previously announced that the December 6, 2016, release date has been moved to a later date in 2017. However, it was revealed that the game’s release has been postponed once more with the possibility that it might not be out this year, Polygon reported.

Unfortunately, the publisher was not very specific about the game’s release date. Ubisoft merely said that the game will be out the coming fiscal year, which starts by April 2017 and ends on March 2018. Meanwhile, South Park Season 21 is expected to arrive later this year. Stay tuned to Inquisitr for the latest update on the animated comedy series.

