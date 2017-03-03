Roma Vs. Napoli: Predictions, Preview, Probable Lineups, H2H, Seria A Preview

Seria A big shots AS Roma and Napoli will go head to head when they meet at Stadio Olimpico in a mouthwatering clash this Saturday.

A win will keep Roma’s title chances still alive as the Yellow and Reds are seven points behind the leaders Juventus with 26 games played.

Roma has won their last four Seria A games and a win in this monstrous game against Napoli will do them a world of good.

Napoli, who is five points behind Roma in the league table, is very far behind to claim the league title this season. Their realistic target would be to qualify for the Champions League football next season. For this, a win against Roma is very imperative for the Maurizio Sarri’s men.

Regarding current form, both Roma and Napoli are going through a bad spell in recent weeks. Roma has lost two of its last three games, with the losses coming against Villarreal in the Europa League and against Lazio in Coppa Italia in the last game.

The Romans will have a chance to overturn the 2-0 loss against Lazio at their home, but a loss before a game against Napoli is far from ideal.

Like Roma, the Naples club also lost its last game, against Juventus in the same competition. Former Napoli man Gonzalo Higuain’s goal sandwiched between two Paulo Dybala penalty goals means Napoli were comprehensively beaten 3-1 and possibly dumped out of the competition.

Roma won their last Seria A game against Inter thanks to a superb goal from star midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

Napoli has lost three of its last four games in all competitions, and they need to react fast if they are get anything positive at the end of this campaign.

Team News: Roma

Despite the loss in his last game, manager Luciano Spalletti is likely to repeat the same lineup. The only exception would be the return of Arsenal loanee Wojciech Szczesny in the place of Alisson.

Roma: Predicted Line-up (3-4-2-1)

Szczesny – Manolas, Fazio, Rudiger – Emerson, Strootman, Paredes, Peres – Nianggolan, Salah – Dzeko

Team News: Napoli

It has been reported that Dries Mertens will start in attack in this game while Lorenzo Insigne will keep up his place which means Arkadiusz Milik will be relegated to bench.

Napoli: Predicted Line-up (4-3-3)

Reina – Hyasj, Koulibaly, Albiol, Ghoulam – Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik – Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Roma vs. Napoli: Head-to-Head (H2H) Seria A

Total games: 139

Roma wins: 50

Napoli wins: 40

Draws: 49

Roma vs. Napoli: TV Schedule and Channel

In the U.S., the match will be live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A. and fuboTV. For other regions, the TV schedule can be found in the link here.

Roma vs. Napoli: Prediction

The pressure is on the away side as the recent vital losses against Real Madrid, Atalanta, and Juventus have severely damaged their domestic and European ambitions. Now, a loss against a strong Roma side would endanger their Champions League qualification. So, Napoli will go all out for the win.

On the other hand, Roma is vying for the first position in the league, and they too will go for the much-need win.

Final Predicition: Roma 1-1 Napoli

Roma vs. Napoli: Betting Tips and Odds

Roma win: 11/10 A draw: 13/5 Napoli win: 23/10 Under 2.5 goals: 5/4 Over 2.5 goals: 4/7 Both teams score: 2/5 Both teams fail to score: 7/4

The odds were provided by Paddypower.

Key Stats to consider

Roma has been victorious in their last 15 home games in the league.

Napoli has scored two or more goals in their last six away matches..

Roma has won the past five meetings between the duo in all competitions.

There have been two or more goals netted in 11 of Roma’s last 13 home games.

Napoli has beaten its opponents in five of their last six outings.

The AS Roma vs. Napoli stats were provided by Soccerway.

[Featured Image by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images]