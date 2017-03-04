Brad Pitt Skips The Oscars And No, It’s Not Because Of Angelina, Here’s Why

Brad Pitt went MIA in the recently concluded 89th Academy Awards and no, it’s not because of Angelina Jolie.

The 53-year-old actor was notably missing in the audience of Hollywood’s highly anticipated event. Brad’s non-appearance on this year’s Oscars came as a surprise since many have expected him to grace the coveted event considering his connection to the award-winning film Moonlight. Apparently, the controversial Best Picture of the year was produced by Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment.

With all the dramas and controversies Brad has been facing ever since his shocking divorce, many would think that Angelina was the reason behind his decision to ditch the Oscars. However, that is not the case at all. Apparently, there’s a good reason for skipping the big event. It was reported that the actor is quite busy honing his artistic side by creating sculptures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Allied hunk has been pretty much engaged and held up creating a masterpiece in Los Angeles at the famous British artist Thomas Houseago’s Frogtown studio. Houseago is a well-known sculptor whose notable fans include Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis and Flea. Brad has been allegedly working on the said sculpture for nearly 10 days prior to the Oscars so it was hard to suddenly stop in the middle of its progress. However, the actor did not entirely miss the spectacular event as it was revealed by a source that, “He did watch the Oscars with friends.”

Brad’s alleged sculpture remains to be undisclosed, however, being a big fan of art, it is expected to be something magnificent. In fact, it has been reported that he and his ex-wife, Angelina, were building a “substantial art collection” before they part ways. Both Pitt and Houseago’s studio have not commented on the actor’s rumored sculpture project.

Despite being a no-show in the Oscars, Brad did attend the Golden Globes after keeping a low profile following his controversial split. Coincidentally, Meryl Streep’s epic acceptance speech during the event mentioned something related to art and a broken heart. Many assumed that the said line hit the actor hard, thus pushing him to explore his artistic side.

“Take your broken heart, make it into art.”

Aside from Brad’s sculpture, the actor is also currently busy with numerous projects. According to reports, Pitt already wrapped filming on War Machine by director David Michod. He is also expected to reprise his role as Gerry Lane in World War Z 2. Brad is also set to produce several titles including Brad’s Status, Okja, and a miniseries titled Lewis and Clark.

Meanwhile, Brad has been rumored to be reconnected to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Reports suggest that the two have been texting each other lately amidst the aftermath of the actor’s divorce issue. Apparently, Pitt initiated the move by tracking down Jennifer’s number through a common friend and sending her a warm greeting on her 48th birthday last February 11.

“They started talking since after he wished her a happy birthday,” a source revealed. The same source also added that Brad confided with Jen with the hardships he’s currently facing brought by Angelina’s divorce move. “Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his current situation and they exchanged a few texts recollecting their past.”

Brad’s alleged reconnection with Jennifer did not go well with Angelina. HollywooLife reported that Jolie is “fuming” and “kinda freaking out” about the situation. The 41-year-old actress was rumored to be jealous and worried that Brad would eventually find his way back to Jennifer.

A post shared by Brad Pitt ️️️ (@bradpittoficial) on Jun 15, 2014 at 6:37pm PDT

“Even though Angie is one of the most stunningly beautiful women in the world she’s also quite jealous and insecure. She really wanted Brad to distance himself from Jen completely after he left her,” a source revealed to the site. The source also added, “Angelina is frustrated, confused, annoyed and hurt that Brad would reach out to Jen so soon after breaking up with her.”

On the other hand, Gossip Cop quickly debunked the said rumors, claiming that a source close to Angelina exclusively assured that “she never worried about Pitt possibly reuniting with his ex-wife.” The site also pointed out that there’s “nothing romantic” about Pitt and Aniston’s recent exchange of text messages. So far, both Brad and Angelina have not commented on the said rumors.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]