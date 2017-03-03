Beyonce Gets Own Version Of ‘Where’s Waldo’ With 40-Page ‘Finding Beyonce’

Beyonce received yet another glorious tribute, this time in a form of a 40-page Where Is Waldo-themed book titled Finding Beyonce. Fans who can’t get enough of Queen Bey can now spend hours trying to find her in these colorful illustrations dedicated to the iconic singer.

The BeyHive is now obsessing about the newest Beyonce trend. The 35-year-old “Single Ladies” singer is the subject of Finding Beyonce, a 40-page collection of illustrations put together by Sugoi Books. The book is closely similar to Where’s Waldo, only this time, it’s Beyonce who’s hiding.

“We’ve put together a glorious illustrated tribute to Queen B where you get to swim through the pages and find out where’s she’s hidden on the page,” Sugoi Books wrote on the official product page.

“Think Where’s Waldo but with way more sass.”

The creative minds behind this Beyonce-themed book also revealed how much work they have put together to come up with such magnificent artworks. According to their website, they have utilized the skills of different illustrators and “weaved in their favorite Bey references to create pretty magical dreamscapes and fantasies.”

Finding Beyonce’s cover photo, as shown above, totally sends out a Lemonade vibe as it depicts Beyonce’s long braided cornrows and bulky fur coat. Fans are sure to spend a good amount of time in this highly addictive book as they get to play paparazzi, keeping an eye out for the elusive Queen Bey in various locations.

One of the pages featured a so-called “Museum of Beyonce” wherein Beyonce can be seen in various incarnations, including her iconic appearances in “Formation,” Lady Gaga’s “Telephone,” Sasha Fierce, and even her character Foxxy Cleopatra in Austin Powers. Another challenging page in Finding Beyonce depicts a luxurious pool party where Beyonce looks somehow unhappy.

Check out some of the test pages of Finding Beyonce in the gallery below.

Fans who already tried Finding Beyonce, which sells for around $10, shared their thoughts about the interesting book. Many were quick to point out that this style is definitely refreshing especially to those avid fans of Beyonce and Where’s Waldo.

One Twitter user praised the book’s illustrations, saying, “can i just get art prints of these images tbh.” Another user even quipped, “Bye Bye Wally nobody checking for you!”

Meanwhile, some fans already spoiled the fun and shared the exact spot where they find the elusive Beyonce. One fan even took the time and compiled all the references found in one of the pages of Finding Beyonce. Another fan even went as far as sharing a cropped portion of the illustration that shows Bey’s exact location.

@Bey_Legion all the references I found in the second picture (I know I'm missing at least two) pic.twitter.com/73RQgwMnqH — Most ???????? (@FlawlesslyBey) March 1, 2017

With this new Beyonce-themed product, the BeyHive can somehow forget the heartbreak of Beyonce’s canceled Coachella performance. It can be recalled that the expecting mother of twins had to ditch this year’s event due to her pregnancy. Beyonce, who was originally chosen to headline Coachella on April 15 and 22, will be replaced by Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, after gaining over 2.9 million likes on Instagram for her alleged Snapchat photo with Blue Ivy, Beyonce shared yet another record-breaking post, this time, with over 6 million views. The “Love on Top” songstress posted a video slideshow flaunting her bulging baby bump in a fitting turquoise dress and a set of dazzling pieces of jewelry. Her husband, Jay-Z, was also in the montage, making it more adorable. Queen Bey picked the song “Slide” by Calvin Harris as her background music.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

So far, Beyonce has not confirmed whether she’s expecting a baby boy and girl, though, many are already rooting for it. The singer’s due date also remains unconfirmed, although some theorized that it is most likely to fall around July.

[Featured Image by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images]