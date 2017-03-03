‘Scrubs’ Star Donald Faison Ex-Wife, Lisa Askey Faison, Mourned By Family & Kids

Donald Faison’s ex-wife, Lisa Askey Faison, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2017, for undisclosed reasons. Her passing was marked by a touching tribute on Instagram by Donald and one of their children, Dade. They both posted the same picture, a simple black and white photo of Lisa holding Dade’s hand as a child.

Dade simply posted, “I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most. I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now. I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again????. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time!???? #RestInPeace #BestMom #Love”

Donald’s caption was more personal, saying, “My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love.”

Donald And Lisa Askey Faison’s Relationship

Donald and Lisa Askey met in 1997, just after his breakout role in the 1995 Alicia Silverstone-led, Clueless and while he was starring in the television spinoff of the same name. Lisa was in nursing school, and the pair began dating. In 1999, Donald Faison and Lisa Askey welcomed fraternal twins Dade and Kaya into their lives. The pair married two years later in 2001, the same year their third child, Kobe, was born.

In a 2002 interview with People, Donald credited Lisa with helping him get his head back on straight after his big payday in 1995. “I spent money on stupid things. A motorcycle, a big-screen TV. Soon, I was broke. I was lazy and she [Lisa Askey] straightened me out.” Donald got a financial planner and business planner soon after they met to help control his finances.

For her part, Lisa said that Faison was “just a big kid himself.”

The two remained married until 2005, when they divorced amid rumors of Donald’s infidelity.

Lisa Askey and Donald Faison After the Divorce

After the divorce, Donald began dating Cacee Cobb in 2006. Cacee used to be Jessica Simpson’s personal assistant. The pair dated for five years until they announced their engagement in 2011 on Twitter. The duo tied the knot at a private ceremony in December of 2012 surrounded by friends and family. Guests at the affair included Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson, fellow Scrubs alumni Sarah Chalke and Zack Braff, and his co-stars from Clueless, Stacey Dash and Brecklin Meyer.

Cacee and Donald have two children now; they have a daughter named Wilder Frances, who was born in April of 2015, and a son, Rocco, who was born in 2014.

Of course, Donald is best known for his role in the comedy, Scrubs, as the wise-cracking surgeon, Christopher Turk. He landed the role in 2001, and was one of the iconic leads of the show until its end in 2010. Over the eight seasons, Faison formed a friendship with costar Zach Braff, that continues to be the subject of bromance memes today. Since Scrubs went off the air, Faison continues to act and guest star in multiple television series and films.

Lisa Askey Faison dropped out of the public spotlight after her divorce from Donald, and it doesn’t appear that she remarried. By all accounts, she remained a devoted mother to her three children, however, and shared custody and time with them with her ex-spouse.

[Featured Image by Casey Rodgers/AP Images]