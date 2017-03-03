Song Hye-Kyo To Star In New Drama, ‘Ships Passing in the Night’

After taking a break for almost a year, South Korean beauty Song Hye-kyo is all set for her next big drama.

The actress will reportedly star in a drama titled, Ships Passing in the Night.

According to details on IMDB, the new Song Hye-kyo drama will be written by Sunwoo Park. The other actors starring alongside Song Hye-kyo are Esther Nam, Dae Na, and Dean. Bev Sheehan is responsible for casting, along with Robby Hurd.

Interestingly, Bev Sheehan is an actress and casting director, known for her As the World Turns (1956), Once Upon a Potty (1990), and Grand Theft Auto V (2013).

Song Hye-kyo will play the role of Hana. Esther Nam and Dae Na will play the roles of Grace Sol and Brad Bang, respectively.

According to IMDB, the story revolves around Brad Bang, one of the top male supermodels in the world. Grace Sol is a passionate but fragile actress. Despite their growing, troubled relationship, after a series of rehearsals and one fateful night, Grace falls for Brad, only to realize that despite needing each other, their love is forbidden. The role of Hana has not been mentioned.

The drama will be produced by Ricky Lee. The music will be scored by Woody Pak.

Song Hye-kyo’s agency hasn’t confirmed or denied the news.

Actress Song Hye-kyo recently won the Best Actress Award doled out by Soompi. She was lauded for her role as Dr. Kang Mo-yeon in Descendants of the Sun, which was a worldwide success. The camaraderie displayed by Song Hye-kyo and her co-star Song Joong-ki was much talked about.

In fact, their onscreen chemistry was so spectacular that fans fondly started referring to them as the SongSong Couple.

After Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong-ki acted in Battleship Island, which will be released in July this year. The shooting dates for Song Hye-kyo’s Ships Passing In The Night have not been announced. However, it’s an odd coincidence that both their projects have ‘Ship’ in the titles.

Fans of Song Hye-kyo can’t wait to see her in the new drama. The actress, who has over three million followers on Instagram is frequently flooded with fan posts, asking her about her next project. In fact, many are of the opinion that the actress might get married this year.

The marriage rumors surrounding Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki came to light when cosmetic brand Laneige posted a message on its official Facebook page. The company texted a congratulatory message to its brand ambassador Song Hye-kyo, wishing her a blessed married life with her “Oppa.”

However, one is not sure if the “Oppa” referred to in the post is actor Song Joong-ki.

Last year was a comeback for both actors. Hopefully, 2017 will see the actors delivering a similar performance.

“For me, 2016 was a year that began and finished with Descendants of the Sun. People usually forget about a drama six months after it finished airing. However, in the case of DOTS, it is different.I’m thankful that people remembered it for such a long time,” Song Hye-kyo said.

The ever-beautiful Song Hye-kyo, who won Soompi’s Best Actress Award for her remarkable performance in Descendants of the Sun, did her bit in enhancing the brand image of South Korea.

The actress recently funded pamphlets that promoted the grandeur of South Korea. A report by Inquisitr stated that these pamphlets were distributed in Japan too.

The pamphlet titled “Meeting our history overseas – Tokyo” sheds light on historical Korean monuments all over Tokyo.

Song Hye Kyo said, “I hope that even something this small will help Korean tourists in Tokyo have a little more interest in Korean history that’s all over the world.”

