WWE News: Jack Swagger Books First Non-WWE Event, Drew Galloway Returning?

In recent WWE news, fans might have to say goodbye to a longtime wrestler and welcome back a former member and former Impact Wrestling champion. Jack Swagger is asking to be released from his WWE contract and Drew Galloway is considering going back to the franchise. Here is the latest development on each story.

Jack Swagger: “It’s time to go”

According to Bleacher Report, Jack Swagger’s departure from WWE originated from a contract dispute. After 10 years of being with the company, the wrestler felt undervalued, leading to the failure of his contract negotiations.

Swagger talked to Chael Sonnen in his Beyond the Fight podcast where he revealed the news.

“As of yesterday, Chael, I asked for my release from WWE,” he said.

“It’s still kind of an ongoing process right now. Basically it came down to contract negotiations and we were way off. They didn’t value me at what I thought I was valued at so…this was a business decision. They weren’t giving me the opportunity to make the full amount of income I could for my family so, when you put it like that, it’s time to go.”

During his time in WWE, Swagger became the the ECW Champion in 2009, won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2010 and became the World Heavyweight Champion the same year. He snatched the United States Champion title in 2012, but he never returned to the main event scene.

As Swagger says, his release from WWE has not been completely processed yet. But he has already booked an event outside the franchise and outside the United States. In a report from Give Me Sport, he is flying to U.K. to participate in WAW next weekend.

Whom Jack Swagger will be facing off in the first match is yet to be announced.

Drew Galloway is now a free agent

TNA superstar Drew Galloway recently left the company and now he may be planning to make a comeback in WWE for the right offer. According to an interview with The Scottish Sun, the wrestler left TNA because their offer came a little too late.

The offer was nothing short of lucrative, Drew himself said that it was a “very very good one” and it even included a position as the top guy in U.K. and in the U.S. But in the end, he had to turn it down.

“Everything was so last minute. I had to to think about back-up plans and family because it went to the wire… If all of this was said three weeks ago I would have signed.”

Now, Drew is enjoying his free agent status but seriously considering all offers that may come his way. He stated that WWE and other big companies would love to have him back. He is also thankful to WWE for building his name and says that anyone would jump for joy at the opportunity to work with the company.

Even so, it all comes down to business. The 31-year-old wrestler claims that he’s still young enough to have a long, fruitful career, but he has now outgrown his dream at 21 years old. At the end, WWE still has to make the right offer for Drew to consider going back to the franchise.

“It’s the first time in a decade apart from the month after leaving WWE that I’m not under a major contract. I’ve worked my ass off and knocked it out the park as a free agent so it’s my time now.”

Drew Galloway had a short two-year-stay in TNA. In that span of time, he won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and he currently holds the Impact Grand champion title, Wrestling Inc. reports.

