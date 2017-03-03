X-Men Actor Patrick Stewart Wants U.S. Citizenship To Fight Trump

X-Men actor, Patrick Stewart is applying for U.S. citizenship to help fight President Trump, according to the Hill.

The English actor in an interview on The View had been asked about a tweet he made three weeks ago during a visit to Washington D.C. The 76-year-old actor had complained about having the worst sleep in his life, suggesting that it might have had something to do with the fact that the President Trump was close by.

“Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yds from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection?”

Sir Patrick Stewart wants US citizenship to fight Donald Trump https://t.co/46ULhiKHnv pic.twitter.com/vkmn7IdZKl — BBC Three (@bbcthree) March 3, 2017

Stewart who played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation on Thursday had told co-hosts of The View that his tweet was harmless, adding that he “did not directly insult your president.” Whoopi Goldberg who has never shied from showing her disregard for Mr. Trump had retorted that he was not her president. Joy Behar on the other hand had asked the actor whose career has spanned six decades if he could help take the 45th president of the United States off their hands.

The father-of-two had pointed out that the United Kingdom was dealing with its own problems particularly Brexit, adding that he was would not mind applying for U.S. citizenship to fight and oppose the Trump administration.

“We have our own problems. I’m not a U.S. citizen. However, there is, maybe it’s the only good thing, as the result of this election. I am now applying for citizenship. Because I want to be an American too…All of my friends in Washington said, ‘There is one thing you can do. Fight, fight, oppose, oppose.”

Stewart whose first major screen roles were BBC produced television series and films in the late 1970’s revealed that he and his wife, Sunny Ozell were dining out with three friends who are “Washington insiders,” and as the conversation tilted towards Trump and how he could be opposed, his friends had agreed that getting U.S. citizenship was a great way to start.

Sir Stewart famously known for his role as Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise recently announced that he was done playing Professor X after his latest reprisal in Logan. According to New York Daily News, the 76-year-old actor speaking to Sirius XM revealed that it was the right time to go after he acted in the first X-Men movie in 2000.

“I realized there will never be a better, a more perfect, a more sensitive, emotional and beautiful way of saying au revoir to Charles Xavier than this movie…It’s all over.”

Logan is meant to hit theaters March 5 and stars an aged Wolverine and Charles Xavier embarking on a final adventure in the dystopian future. Hugh Jackman who has played the role of Wolverine for over 17 years also said that he was done playing the mutant with the razor sharp claws.

Both actors had watched the film credits and with the way the movie ended, realized that it was a great way to say goodbye. Patrick Stewart revealed that as the movie came to an end, Jackman had held his hand for a few minutes. According to him, they both shed a few tears after they simultaneously came to a conclusion that they were saying goodbye to their most famous roles.

The X-Men is an American superhero film series culled from comic books created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. 20th Century Fox obtained the rights from Marvel Comics in 1994 and hired Bryan Singer to direct the first installment, X-Men in 2000 as well as the 2003 sequel X2. Brett Ratner directed X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006.

Based on the success of the series, several spin-offs followed, including. The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men Apocalypse and Deadpool.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]