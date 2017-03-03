WWE Rumors: The Undertaker To Return At ‘Fastlane’ For Roman Reigns’ Match

In just a few days, the Monday Night Raw-exclusive pay-per-view known as Fastlane will take place, and it could feature interference from an iconic name from the SmackDown Live roster. With WrestleMania 33 right around the corner, the matches are really going to start being cemented in place and the feud for Roman Reigns will soon be furthered as the Undertaker is rumored to return and interfere in his match against Braun Strowman on Sunday.

The Undertaker was last seen staring down Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble after the “Big Dog” shockingly eliminated “The Deadman.” Fans knew that something more was coming from this interaction, and fans immediately turned on WWE going through with that idea.

From there, Reigns went on to feud with Braun Strowman and that program is set to come to a head this Sunday at Fastlane. As the two behemoths have beaten each other from one end of multiple arenas to the other, the Undertaker has been waiting and biding his time.

A couple of weeks ago, Wrestling Rumors reported that the Undertaker was set to make his return at Fastlane, or the next night on Monday Night Raw. It is after this pay-per-view (PPV) that the card for WrestleMania 33 is going to start becoming much clearer, but it may end up happening at the event itself.

Now, there are numerous reports that it will actually be on Sunday night when the Undertaker makes his return after a month-long absence. ComicBook is also stating that the WWE legend is set to show up at this Sunday night’s event and interfere in the match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

It isn’t exactly known what will happen when the Undertaker shows up at Fastlane or just how involved he will get in things. With Reigns being the one that eliminated him from the Royal Rumble match, it would not be surprising to see Taker do something to cause Reigns to lose his match.

Not only would this keep Strowman from looking weak and losing, but it will build him up by scoring a victory over Reigns. With the Undertaker interfering, it won’t hurt Reigns’ credibility because who can really concentrate on winning a match when one of the greatest wrestling superstars in history is staring you down?

During the Royal Rumble, the Undertaker did look to be in some pain and it would not be surprising for him to lose at WrestleMania 33. If that were to happen, it could lead to an even bigger problem for WWE, or finally get things going in the right direction.

No matter what, Roman Reigns is going to be the heel in a match against the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Fans are not going to be happy with the match to begin with, and even with the streak long over, if Reigns defeats the Undertaker at the big event, expect him to become a mega-heel.

At the Royal Rumble, the seeds were planted for this match at WrestleMania 33, and then, things just faded to nothing. WWE didn’t forget about this match, though, and barring any serious issues, the Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns is going to happen.

It isn’t the popular choice for one of the headliner matches at the biggest event of the year, but WWE is insistent on getting Reigns over and a win over the Undertaker will do just that.

The Undertaker has not been seen since being eliminated by Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, but he has simply been biding his time. It is not yet known how WWE is going to explain an inter-promotional match between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live is taking place, but WrestleMania 33 is a different beast. If the rumors end up coming true, look for “The Deadman” to interfere at Fastlane as Reigns takes on Braun Strowman.

[Featured Image by WWE]