Stephen King’s ‘It’: Part Two To Begin Shooting In Two Weeks

Several horror-centric news sources across the internet, including Dread Central and Bloody Disgusting, are reporting that the second part of the film adaptation for Stephen King’s It will begin shooting later in March.

How Did The News Come Out?

My Entertainment World, which is not a horror site at all but instead a monthly publication that lists movie and TV projects happening in the near future, was the first to break the news on their upcoming film productions page. The production report was actually posted a while ago (February 15, to be exact), but it was not noticed and publicized by the news media until yesterday evening.

According to the site, which has proven in the past to be very reliable, the “working title” for part two of the Stephen King adaptation will be “Accordion.” Movie studios often give a working title to high-profile projects so that people cannot follow their production and are even more surprised when they are released, and an adaption of what is undoubtedly one of Stephen King’s most popular books definitely qualifies. The site was not fooled, however, and lists the production’s name as “IT (aka Accordion).”

The site also says that production will take place in Ontario, Canada. The location is not at all unexpected given the fact that part one was already filmed in the Greater Toronto Area and, as Stephen King fans know, the majority of part two takes place in the same town as part one.

Looks like they've done a fine job of transforming Port Hope into into Derry, Maine for #StephenKing's IT. pic.twitter.com/QtOovsOi6F — Cemetery Dance (@CemeteryDance) July 13, 2016

Lastly, it notes, filming will begin on March 17, exactly two weeks from the time of this writing. Hopefully, we can get a hold of filming locations schedule soon so that the Inquisitr can conduct another location-plot cross-analysis like it did with part one of the film this past summer.

What Will Part Two Of Stephen King’s It Be About?

Part of the brilliance of Stephen King’s 1986 horror fiction masterpiece providing the source material for this two part-epic being directed by Andres Muschietti is the way it weaves together the timelines of the protagonists as children with the timeline of them as adults.

A recent report from Movie Web confirms that the movies will not be attempting to intertwine the two timelines in the same complex nature that Stephen King did in the book because Muschietti is afraid it would be too confusing for audiences. Instead, the filmmakers are splitting the story up into two strictly chronological parts. Part one, which is being released on September 8, follows the adventures of the protagonists — a group self-proclaimed as “The Losers Club.” The second part (the one to start filming this month) follows the seven members of Stephen King’s Losers Club as adults.

The upcoming production report on My Entertainment also listed a more detailed plot synopsis from the movie, probably taken from what is already known about Stephen King’s book.

“A promise made twenty-eight years ago calls seven adults to reunite in Derry, Massachusetts, where as teenagers they battled an evil creature that preyed on the city’s children. Unsure that their Losers Club had vanquished the creature all those years ago, the seven had vowed to return to Derry if IT should ever reappear,” the site lists as the “story” for the project.

If any novel ever deserved an adaptation that stretched over two movies, it is It. Not only did Stephen King fill over 1,100 pages with the sprawling epic, but it is one of his crowning works — even King himself called It his “magnum opus” during a 1985 interview.

Whether or not the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s tome did it justice is a much-debated issue, as the Inquisitr reported recently. But one thing is for sure, though, fans are all hoping the film is good enough to make Stephen King himself proud.

[Featured Image by Wampa76/iStock]