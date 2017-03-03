Cheryl, Liam Payne Baby Updates: Did The Former 1D Star Hint At Baby’s Arrival?

Cheryl and Liam Payne have been avoiding the limelight, even after the former has confirmed her baby bump through a photo shoot. Fans of the lovely couple are now wondering when the English singer is due. Cheryl may have been reserved about details of her pregnancy but people went crazy after Liam posted a cryptic tweet that may have hinted at the baby’s arrival.

Fans have been dying to know when Cheryl will give birth to Liam’s baby. The One Direction star may have just fueled the excitement with a tweet this week.

Why do I always do the strangest walk when I'm trying to be quiet in a morning ???????? — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 2, 2017

Liam Payne’s tweet was taken as a hint that his girlfriend Cheryl could have already given birth in secret. Cheryl has been absent from the social media scene for five weeks already, according to the Birmingham Mail, and this led to speculations that she may have indeed given birth.

Liam Payne’s cryptic tweet was not the only clue about the baby’s arrival. Rumor has it that Liam recently left Los Angeles to fly back to the U.K. Speculation is rife that he rushed to Cheryl’s side to make sure he is present once the baby comes.

#cannes ✌???? A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 11, 2016 at 5:06am PDT

There’s so much speculation when it comes Cheryl’s due date and that is because it was revealed that the couple could expect their baby this month. Neither made an official announcement regarding the date but according to Bizarre magazine’s Dan Wooton, Cheryl will indeed give birth in March. The former X-Factor judge could give birth any day now and fans are already looking forward to that big news.

The former Girls Aloud member would rather not post updates about her baby, but she has been busy preparing to be a mother. She is said to have asked parenting tips from Kourtney Kardashian, the report added.

Keeping her pregnancy a secret was Cheryl’s idea all along because the singer was “scared of jinxing her happiness,” friends said, according to Closer magazine.

“She was scared that after years of bad luck, she may jinx the best thing that ever happened to her, which prompted her to stay silent – despite the fact she’s been wanting to shout about her pregnancy from the rooftops.”

But following The Princes Trust’s photo shoot, where she flaunted her belly, Cheryl broke her silence and thanked her fans for the continued support on her charity works.

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:36am PST

Meanwhile, Cheryl has already left her luxury home to be with Liam. The house, which has a pool, a breakfast bar, a cinema room, and floor-to-ceiling windows is now listed on the market, the Daily Star reported. Her family helped with the removal of her belongings to be taken to Liam’s mansion in Surrey.

The couple had also asked both their mothers to move in with them to the Surrey Mansion. The pop stars wanted to make sure they have someone to help them during the first stressful weeks of having a newborn baby. The news outlet added that Liam had some of the rooms in his mansion renovated before Cheryl moved in.

This also means that the fans will not be the only ones looking forward to the baby’s arrival, but also the grandmothers. Although they will get to spend some time with the little bundle of joy, Liam and Cheryl reportedly intend to limit their moms’ stay because they want to make sure they will be the ones to give time to their baby.

The speculation as to Cheryl’s due date continues but people won’t know for sure when the baby will arrive. Cheryl and Liam have yet to comment on the rumors.

