‘Shahs Of Sunset’ GG Ends Marriage Of One Month

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG Gharachedaghi is wrapping up her marriage of one month, according to her agent. GG and her now estranged husband Shalom had a quick marriage, and are now looking at a quick divorce. GG is known on Shahs as being a bit flighty and quick tempered, and it is sounding like the relationship with Shalom started as quickly as it is ending, as Shalom first popped the question this December in Times Square.

Last season on Shahs of Sunset, GG seemed to be melting down, and pushing her friends and other cast members away, says the Inquisitr. GG, who has been struggling with a Rheumatoid Arthritis diagnosis, had started drinking more heavily than usual, and acting out, picking fights with her former friends. GG and Reza in particular, were at odds for most of the season, mainly because GG spread rumors that Reza, who was newly married himself, had been cheating on his husband, Adam.

Shahs of Sunset star GG’s representative spoke out on her behalf to say that she was ready to end her once month marriage, says PageSix. Even GG’s fans would admit that she is a bit immature, and selfish, so nobody is truly shocked by this news.

GG’s rep, Steve Honig says his client realizes she has made a mistake.

“During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG’s attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue, and, in fact, should never have happened. She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible.”

The couple tied the knot in January, when the Shahs of Sunset says they did it on a whim.

“January 25, 2017 We walked into a courthouse just to see what type of paperwork is needed for getting married. They sarcastically told us there’s a small chapel we could go to and do it right then,” she explained in an Instagram that has since been removed, “An hour later, we walked out of that chapel as husband & wife. We clearly weren’t dressed for it and I couldn’t stop laughing from shock … but f–k it … we’re not like ordinary people.”

E! Online is reporting that GG and Shalom (yes, Shalom, of one name, like Madonna or Cher) of Shahs of Sunset are calling it quits. GG’s cast mate, Mike Shouhed, who recently went through a divorce himself, says he feels for the couple.

“I feel for both of them. My enormous regards go out to both. I hope they find peace. I love them both. They seemed so happy together. This is a shock to me.”

Another Shahs cast member, MJ, says that GG and Shalom’s relationship will be seen on the next season of Shahs of Sunset, where she questioned if the relationship was the real deal.

“It’s been a new relationship with a lot of ups and downs. You’re going to see me question his sincerity. And I think GG just really wanted to be with someone. It definitely happened way too fast. That said I wish them the best. Hopefully, everything will work out the way it’s supposed to.”

Oddly enough, GG and Shalom just announced their wedding on Valentines Day.

