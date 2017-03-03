‘Twilight’ Icon Kristen Stewart Strips Down For ‘V Magazine’

Kristen Stewart is many years removed from her Twilight fame, but the actress has managed to stay relevant through her genre-spanning film credits, a passion for love and life that has transcended traditional gender roles, and an honest, candid manner not shared by most of her contemporaries. Now, Kristen bares her soul, and her chest, in a new interview with V Magazine, proving that she’s still as bold and as fresh as she ever has been. The new interview boasts deeper insight into Stewart’s life, starting with a V Magazine cover that emphasizes Kristen Stewart’s unique beauty.

Personal Shopper Star Kristen Stewart Dresses Down For V Magazine

Stewart may be forever known for her Twilight role, just as much as she impresses in new roles, such as that in her latest film, Personal Shopper, but many of her fans have begun to look beyond Stewart’s film career, sharing a deeper interest in Kristen as a celebrity and a person of interest. As Elite Daily reports, that interest may be piqued by the actress’ new interview and pictorial in V Magazine, particularly with Kristen’s bold nature becoming a part of photographs that are both seductive and erotic.

The cover of V Magazine‘s next issue, which will hit stands on March 9, features Kristen Stewart dressed in a purple blouse with an open V, which bares much of her chest without exposing her cleavage. Shared on Instagram, the caption teases fans with the promise of an in-depth interview and revealing photos.

While that V Magazine cover is certainly provocative, it doesn’t hold a candle to what’s included within the magazine’s pages. Kristen posed for a sexy pictorial that may not be appropriate for fans of all ages. The actress is seen wearing a dark blazer and bright blue tights, and that’s it.

In another photo, Ms. Stewart has ditched the blue tights for a pair of bright pink tights, though she kept the blazer. Just a hint of cleavage can be seen, seducing the camera with a promise for more. Kristen’s expression seems contemplative, as though lost in a fantasy of her own.

Kristen Stewart Isn’t A Fan Of Text Messaging

There’s no denying that the advent of social media and the invention of smartphones have changed our lives, and as Kristen Stewart remarked in her V Magazine interview, that may not always be for the best. Vanity Fair reports that the Twilight star has found the greatest difficulty in text messaging and feels as though communicating via text messages is actually similar to speaking an entirely new language.

“When you speak to someone on the phone, that is a decipherable, understandable exchange,” says Stewart. “But with text and social media, it’s essentially a dialogue with yourself and your interpretation of a shadow. It’s not invalid; it’s a new language.”

Communication is foremost on Kristen’s mind lately, considering that it has much to do with her latest film. Personal Shopper, which reunites Stewart with her Clouds of Sils Maria director, Olivier Assayas, tells the story of a young American woman (Kristen) living in Paris, who communicates with her deceased brother. Complicating matters, Stewart’s character works for a demanding celebrity, while pursuing her own dreams of becoming a fashion designer.

Fashion is something that Ms. Stewart has always held a deep fascination for, and it’s common knowledge that the Personal Shopper star has long been a close friend with fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld.

“Karl has always, from the very beginning, made me feel like being myself was the right thing to do,” Kristen Stewart said.

She adds that Karl’s genuine empathy is a rare thing in the fashion industry. Perhaps Ms. Stewart has infused her Personal Shopper character with some of Lagerfeld’s unique wisdom.

Personal Shopper, starring Kristen Stewart, Lars Eidinger, and Sigrid Bouaziz, will premiere in theaters on March 10.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]