Rob Kardashian Reportedly Relying On Family For Help With Dream Following Split

Rob Kardashian seems to be having a tough time following his most recent split with fiancee Blac Chyna. Reports state he’s relying on family to help him care for 4-month-old Dream.

The 29-year-old is reported to not be taking care of his health as he copes with the breakup, which seems to be for good this time as he and Chyna continue to live separately. Rob is also reportedly not ready to care for baby Dream on his own yet, either.

People magazine covered the claims that suggest Rob is never alone with his baby as he struggles to get through the split.

“‘He is spending time with Dream, but never alone,’ says the source of Kardashian and his daughter Dream, whom he welcomed with Chyna in November.”

The site’s source also states the Kardashian family is worried about Rob as he neglects his health during this time.

“Rob Kardashian’s family is ‘very concerned’ about the reality star in the wake of his split from Blac Chyna, a source tells PEOPLE.”

Apparently the youngest Kardashian sibling has been a mess since calling off his engagement to Blac Chyna earlier in February. People reports Rob is unable to care for himself, let alone his young daughter, which explains why his family has been photographed spending more time with Dream.

But it’s not just caring for Dream that Rob seems to be struggling with as the site claims Kardashian’s health has been suffering as he isn’t managing his type 2 diabetes very well.

“He isn’t taking care of himself. He eats junk and doesn’t exercise.”

Rob was hospitalized for diabetes-related complications first in December 2015, then again in December 2016 as he struggled to manage the condition. The source added Kardashian is not only physically unhealthy, but emotionally as well following his and Chyna’s breakup.

“According to the source, Kardashian, who has struggled with depression and weight gain in recent years, remains ‘very unhealthy — both physically and emotionally.'”

However, Rob did post an image of Dream on his Instagram as she sits next to what appears to be a breakfast smoothie. Perhaps the Kardashian is trying to focus on his health, after all, but reports suggest he’s once again neglecting his diabetes as he deals with the breakup.

Morning lol A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:41am PST

This probably comes as no surprise to fans of Kardashian and Blac Chyna as the couple’s relationship was rocky all along. At first, it seemed Chyna was helping Rob lose weight and once again find his confidence, but that seems to be a thing of the past as the two once again called it quits.

People magazine reported on their split as sources say it happened awhile ago as the two decided to live separately following their daughter’s birth.

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off. They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

Everything about Rob and Chyna’s relationship seemed to move at a fast pace as the couple first announced they were seeing each other in January 2016. People reports the couple first called things off just months later, in March 2016. However, they were back together in no time as they became engaged in April last year.

In May 2016 they announced Chyna was expecting Dream, who was born in November. Of course, the couple had a few rough patches during that time and a very public breakup in December. It seems things were never the same after Rob shared images of his empty house with claims that Chyna took Dream and left him.

However, Rob seems to be spending time with his family as baby Dream is seen in their Snapchat stories more and more. Blac Chyna has been posting modeling photos as she’s spotted around Los Angeles with friends, but Rob seems to be keeping things more low-key as he spends time with family.

It seems Kardashian has plenty of help caring for his young daughter during this difficult time. Perhaps his sisters will even be able to help him get his health on track as well now that Blac Chyna isn’t in the picture.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]