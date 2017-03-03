Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Have Been Keeping In Touch

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston have reportedly been keeping in touch following his recent divorce with Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Aniston were married but divorced in 2005, after which the Hollywood actor got involved with Jolie. The two later revealed that there was, in fact, something brewing and they got married later and had children. However, that marriage also recently ended in a bitter divorce. Apparently, Brad has been maintaining communication with Jennifer through text since then.

“They have been friends for a while and often text,” an insider revealed.

Is Aniston concerned about Brad?

Brad and Angelina’s divorce came as a shock to many people including Aniston. The source that revealed the news stated that the 53-year-old actor had to go through a complex list of contacts to get Aniston’s number so that he could wish her a happy birthday on February 11.

Brad has reportedly been confiding in Jennifer

Reports indicate that Brad has been confiding in Aniston. The insider reported that he told the Hollywood actress that he had been having a tough time especially on account of his recent divorce. They also reminisced some of their past moments.

A different source claims that maintaining communications is not such a big deal for Aniston and Brad since they are friends despite having divorced years ago. The source also claims that the 53-year-old actor did not have to seek out Aniston’s number. The insider further explained that they have been in touch even before the divorce.

“This is nothing new, he didn’t have to jump through hoops to get Jennifer’s number,” the insider stated.

Pitt’s life turned upside down after Angelina filed for a divorce in September 2016. The two have been back and forth over custody negotiations over their six children. There was also an investigation launched against Brad for reportedly mistreating the children. This was after claims that he had an altercation with his eldest son Maddox on a private jet. He got off the hook a few weeks later after the investigation was successfully concluded.

Brad and Angelina were together for more than 10 years before their marriage ultimately ended up in a highly publicized divorce. Meanwhile, Aniston recently celebrated her 48th birthday by taking a vacation to Mexico with her husband Justin Theroux. The actress started dating her current boo in 2011 and they finally tied the knot in 2015 in a very private ceremony. Things have been quite steady between them since then.

It is not clear what Aniston’s husband thinks of the rumor that she has been communicating with her ex. However, he most likely understands that it is purely friendship and nothing else is going on between them. So far there has been no report that Pitt has been dating anyone else after the divorce. He has been trying to maintain a low profile especially considering that he is under the constant eye of the press.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]