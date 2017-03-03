WWE Rumors: This Is How The Randy Orton/Wyatt Family Angle Will All Play Out

For weeks, and even months, the storyline of The Wyatt Family and Randy Orton has played out in some rather weird ways and has taken some interesting turns. Now, it looks as if it is all going to culminate at WrestleMania 33, but how is all of this drama going to end? With the addition of AJ Styles into the mix, things just became even more complicated, but rumors are swirling, and things are only now getting very interesting.

A few weeks ago, Randy Orton said he would not fight Bray Wyatt for the WWE title due to being “loyal” to his “master.” The next week on SmackDown Live, there was a 10-man battle royal to determine the new number one contender and it ended in a tie between AJ Styles and Luke Harper.

As recapped on the official website of WWE, Styles and Harper had a singles match to determine the new number one contender and it also ended in dramatic fashion. Styles ended up winning the match and becoming the superstar to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 for the title.

So, this means that Styles will face Wyatt for the title, right? Well, not so fast.

Later that night, Randy Orton appeared out of nowhere and at the compound of the Wyatt Family to raise hell. That is when Orton backed off on his loyalty and said that he will meet Bray at WrestleMania 33 to take the opportunity he rightfully won and he plans on winning the championship.

Well, this caused a bit of confusion and a huge amount of controversy.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., AJ Styles appeared on Talking Smack to tell Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon to make the right decision in regard to the main event at WrestleMania 33. Styles knows he won the right to be the number one contender and that match against Wyatt should belong to him.

The commissioner and general manager of SmackDown Live said they have a lot of work to do. It is quite odd that this situation has come about, but Randy Orton really made things complicated when he decided to burn down the compound of the Wyatt Family.

Orton burned the compound to the ground and that included the remains of Sister Abigail which were “buried” underneath that shed. He does have the right to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE title, but he relinquished it and AJ won it, so, that complicates manner.

Now, things aren’t just confusing with the three superstars in the main event, but the possible reunion of a strong stable in the company. Cageside Seats is reporting that Vince McMahon’s decision to not push Luke Harper means that he will be re-align himself with Bray in the Wyatt Family.

Along with Harper siding with Wyatt once again, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Erick Rowan has also been medically cleared to return to the ring. This could lead to a full-fledged reunion of the Wyatt Family which will only strengthen the WWE Champion.

The “Road to WrestleMania” officially began over a month ago, but the real speed on that road is just picking up. Feuds are becoming clear and grudges will need to be resolved in Orlando on April 2.

As for who will walk out of the big pay-per-view as champion? It appears as if those plans are being kept under wraps and may not even be set in stone as of yet.

Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble match over a month ago. Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship just two weeks later. That should have set up and confirmed the main event for WrestleMania 33, but it was only the beginning of the chaos. Throwing in AJ Styles only made fans guess a lot more, but there are plans in place and rumors say that everything will soon come to an end with a possible reunion of the Wyatt Family thrown in.

[Featured Image by WWE]