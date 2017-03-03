Justin Bieber: Argentina’s 2017 Attack Case Haunts Young Bieb’s Purpose Tour

Justin Bieber’s Argentina attack on a photographer in 2013, has led to the Bieb becoming a wanted outlaw in the South American country in 2017. That’s right, if Beiber goes to Argentina he will be arrested and jailed for assault.

Argentina has banned the Bieb from their country in 2017, but Justin says it is only that Judge Alberto Banos has it in for him. This judge is currently standing in the way of Justin Bieber’s 2017 Purpose World Tour, making it impossible to schedule tour dates in Argentina.

Justin Bieber’s attorney plans to appeal the case in hopes that the Argentinean appeals judge will be more understanding than Judge Banos. If the situation cannot be remedied, The Bieb will remain a wanted man in the nation of Argentina, and Justin Bieber’s 2017 Purpose World Tour will skip Argentina.

Justin Bieber’s Argentina attack on photographer Diego Pesoa is being taken quite seriously by Judge Alberto Banos. Justin could face one to six years in an Argentinian prison if the case goes to trial, so naturally, the Bieb isn’t going to show up for a court trial in Argentina. What exactly led up to the Bieb becoming an Argentina outlaw?

Justin Bieber was leaving a nightclub in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2013, when photographer Diego Pesoa approached him snapping pictures according to Heavy. It is being alleged that the Bieb ordered his bodyguards to take the memory card and the photographers camera. Pessoa claims that he was viciously physically assaulted by Justin and his bodyguards.

Justin Bieber’s 2017 Purpose World Tour can appear in Argentina, only if Judge Alberto Banos lets this assault case go, or if the appeals judge agrees to dismiss the charges. The Bieb is not about to risk going to trial, where he could be sentenced to up to six years in some South American prison.

Justin Bieber’s tweet to his fans in Argentina is quoted in Heavy.

“Argentinian beliebers I would like nothing more than to bring the #purposetour there but the Argentinian government won’t allow it. So sorry. If things were to change I would love to come but at this time I cannot. For everyone else in South America I look forward to seeing you.”

Argentina could benefit from Justin Bieber’s 2017 Purpose World Tour concerts. The Purpose tour could bring a lot of money into the Argentinean economy according to an insider who told TMZ the loss of the show would hurt Argentina.

“The judge is screwing his own country because Justin could infuse a huge amount of money into the economy.”

Justin Bieber’s 2017 Argentina Purpose concerts would have been lucrative for both Bieber and Argentina. Sadly for the Bieb though, there is a judge in Argentina who apparently won’t be bought off with potential tourist dollars.

Justin Bieber was not charged in the Argentina attack until three years after the incident, but suddenly, after all this time Diego Pessoa has filed charges and judge Alberto Banos has ruled on the case in Bieber’s absence. Now the Bieb cannot take his 2017 Purpose World Tour to Argentina.

Justin Bieber’s 2017 Argentina attack case which originated from a bodyguard versus paparazzi skirmish in 2013 could also prejudice future proceedings in a couple of other charges against the Bieb in the United States. Strangely the Bieb has a history of violent assault, vandalism, and other petty crimes according to Heavy.

Justin Bieber’s teen antics included smoking pot, vandalizing his neighbor’s home and having to pay $81,000 in repairs. Bieber was also caught drag racing while under the influence of alcohol. In 2015 Bieber was found guilty in Civil Court of assaulting Toronto limousine driver Abdul Mohar.

Just like the case in Argentina, Justin Bieber and his bodyguards have recently been accused of two 2016 American assaults, one in Cleveland Ohio and one in Los Angeles California.

Justin Bieber’s 2017 Argentina attack case could also be the cause of the Bieb’s current charges. It is possible, that the Bieb’s more recent altercations could be exaggerated, with the hopes of extorting money from the celebrity. Read more about these attacks on Inquisitr. Could people be trying to cash in on Bieb’s growing reputation for fighting?

Justin Bieber’s Argentina charges do seem to have precipitated a small rash of other assault allegations which allegedly took place months prior to actions being filed.

Justin Bieber’s Cleveland, Ohio confrontation occurred when the Bieb took or borrowed a pair of sunglasses from the alleged victim outside of a downtown Cleveland hotel, where the Bieb was staying according to SDE. Then when the victim tried to take a photo of Justin wearing his sunglasses, Justin became enraged and attacked, along with his bodyguards.

As in Argentina, Justin Bieber’s alleged assault victim in Cleveland didn’t file charges for a long period of time, with the hopes that Bieber would just settle with him, according to a source for TMZ. Still, the man was treated in a hospital for a concussion following the incident. SDE has a quote from the TMZ source.

“[The victim was] trying to settle up with Justin but he just wouldn’t play ball”

Justin Bieber was allegedly involved in a 2 a.m. bar fight in Los Angeles in which the Bieb allegedly headbutted a fellow patron of the establishment according to the Inquisitr. However, the Serafina Restaurant Group released a statement denying knowledge of the altercation as quoted in the Inquisitr.

“We can assure you that nobody from our staff was involved, nor did we call the police. We always have a pleasant experience with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina.”

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department also reported that there were no marks or injuries on the Los Angeles victim and that he declined medical treatment. Considering the conflicting information about Justin Bieber’s behavior at the club, it is hard to discern what if anything occurred in this alleged Los Angeles bar fight.

So does Justin Bieber have violent tendencies? Was the incident in Argentina only the beginning of the Bieb’s angry rages? Or, are opportunists simply targeting The Bieb in hopes of large out of court settlements?

Justin Bieber’s 2017 Argentina attack case seems to be only one of many assault accusations against the Bieb. Are all of them groundless, or has the Bieb developed a bad temper? It is known that the Bieb does not like having his photo taken, but would he really lash out physically to prevent being photographed?

Justin Bieber’s 2017 Argentina attack case is likely to prevent the 2017 Purpose World Tour from entering Argentina.

