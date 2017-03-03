Melania Trump Wears Same Valentino Dress 2 Days In A Row In Washington, D.C.

First Lady Melania Trump wore the same red Valentino dress two days in a row while in Washington, D.C this week. It looks like the “Kate Middleton effect” may have rubbed off on the first lady.

Daily Mail reports that Melania first wore the $2,950 dress when she watched her husband sign two bills into law on Tuesday that allow women into STEM careers. Later that day, she changed her wardrobe and donned a $10,000 Michael Kors black sequined outfit for the Address to Congress. On Wednesday, Melania Trump opted to wear same red Valentino dress she had on the day before when she visited the Children’s National in Washington, D.C.

The first lady tweeted a photo of her with the children and their parents in the new healing garden on her FLOTUS Twitter account.

“Thank you for welcoming me @ChildrensHealth. My prayers and thoughts are with all of the children and families. #GROWUPSTRONGER,” Melania captioned the image.

According to the report, the garden area was created with the idea that the beauty of nature and the outdoors play a role healing a child.

Melania Trump also released a statement following her visit to the facility wearing the same Valentino dress.

“I am a passionate believer in integrating and interpreting nature’s elements into our daily lives to create a warm, nurturing and positive environment. “I believe that these same natural benefits can be instrumental to enhancing the health and well-being of all children. “It is important to me that children can recognize, identify and express their feelings in order to promote their mental wellness and healing process.”

It’s unknown how often First Lady Melania Trump will wear the same clothes again in the future. Like Kate Middleton, everything she wears is reported on and sells out fast. As a separate Inquistr report notes, the black Michael Kors suit-dress that Melania wore on Tuesday night at the joint Congress address was selling out. Social media went crazy with users willing to spend big bucks on the $10,000 dress.

The $2,200 Roksanda Ilinic Roksanda white dress that Melania wore at the RNC last July sold out instantly. ABC News reports that Melania helped design the a cotton silk dress that had puffy chiffon sleeves.

When it comes to Kate Middleton’s latest recycled wardrobe, The Telegraph published in early February that Middleton recycled a red suit six years after she first wore it. The two-piece dress was designed by Luisa Spagnoli and was first seen back in February 2011 before she married Prince William. The two of them visited St. Andrew’s University when she wore it. The same dress was worn twice before that as well — once in 2014 when the royal couple visited New Zealand and again in 2015 when Kate was in a portrait to mark her becoming patron of the Air Cadets.

With so many resources at her disposal, some might be shocked to see that Melania Trump recycled one of her designer dresses. This is something that the Duchess of Cambridge started doing after marrying Prince William — sending the statement that she can dress the way a royal is expected to, but can also be practical. Is Melania inspired by Kate’s choice to wear the same dresses again? It’ll be interesting to see if she recycles more of her designer labels as the first lady.

Everytime Melania Trump steps out, what she wears makes headlines and sells out within a day or two.

